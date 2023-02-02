BOONE — Watauga High School's JV Pioneer girl's hosted the visiting Alexander Central JV Cougars on Tuesday, Jan. 31, eventually going down to the away squad 24-28 despite a late comeback attempt.
The JV Pioneers (10-4) have handled most opponents this season, but the JV Cougars (15-0) were able to complete the series sweep over Watauga.
Tuesday's opening quarter saw the two teams go blow-for-blow early, with Pioneers Sarah Thompson and Gracie Lawrence scoring early to keep their squad within one, down 6-5. Lawrence would end the night with a team-high nine points, which was also tied for a game-high.
The second quarter saw Alexander Central pull away from Watauga as the visitors tallied 12 points in the frame provided by five different scorers.
Keeping the JV Pioneers afloat were long-distance shots netted by Izzy Torgerson and Addy Healy, while Chloe Weigl drained a basket inside. Those eight points meant that Watauga only trailed by five at the half, 18-13.
It was a quiet third quarter for both sides, as the Pioneers outscored their guests 5-4, with Weigl and Lawrence each dropping another bucket down low and Thompson split a pair of free throws. Weigl's layup came late in the third off of a steal that allowed her to score on the resulting fastbreak.
Heading into the final quarter, the JV Cougars held a 22-18 advantage over Watauga.
The main portion of the fourth quarter featured each team tenaciously defending their goal as neither squad made a basket for several minutes. With their lead, Alexander Central were patient and looked to run down the clock whenever possible.
The JV Pioneers began fouling to stop the clock and the resulting free throws allowed the JV Cougars to build a 27-20 margin. However, Lawrence rallied her strength and collected two tough buckets inside the paint on back-to-back possessions to pull Watauga within three, 27-24.
Inside the last minute of the game, the JV Pioneers took possession, but Alexander Central defenders were able to swipe the ball and a resulting free throw by the Cougars put the game out of reach, with the away team outlasting Watauga 28-24.
