BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneer boy's basketball squad hosted the Alexander Central Cougars on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and fell 39-37 after a last second layup by the away team.

The Pioneers (11-10, 4-3 NWC) had previously played the Cougars (14-6, 5-2) in Taylorsville on Jan. 10, with Alexander Central winning that contest as well, 66-47.

Pryor tipoff

Watauga's Jackson Pryor (#20) claims the tipoff over Alexander Central's Avery Cook (#5).
Greene glance

Maddox Greene looks for a playcall from the sideline during a game against Alexander Central on Jan. 31.
Morrison crossover

Grant Morrison puts some moves on a Cougar defender in a game inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Jan. 31.

