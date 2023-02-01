BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneer boy's basketball squad hosted the Alexander Central Cougars on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and fell 39-37 after a last second layup by the away team.
The Pioneers (11-10, 4-3 NWC) had previously played the Cougars (14-6, 5-2) in Taylorsville on Jan. 10, with Alexander Central winning that contest as well, 66-47.
From their previous meeting, Watauga knew the Cougars liked to slow the game down in the half-court offense and patiently look for openings in the defense. This runs directly counter to how the Pioneers like to play — fast and in transition.
The game opened with each team delivering their best offensive output in the first quarter as the Cougars narrowly outscored the Pioneers 14-12. For Watauga, Grant Morrison (five points) and Maddox Greene (six points) led the way early as Morrison splashed a triple and Greene repeatedly drove inside. Greene would end the night with a game-high 14 points and a team-high six assists.
In the second quarter, the game turned into a drawn-out defensive slugfest, with both squads willing to foul on defense and then take their time on offense. The Pioneers only managed six points in the second quarter as Wyatt Keller nailed a 3-pointer and Jackson Pryor had a bucket inside paired with a free throw. Alexander Central held a 23-18 advantage at the break.
Watauga came out of the locker room with renewed purpose, nabbing steals and swatting shots in their comeback attempt. The Pioneers ended the game with nine combined blocks and steals, compare to only five for the Cougars.
"We knew it was going to be kind of a battle," said Watauga head coach Bryson Payne. "(Alexander Central) likes to keep it low-scoring and it came down to the last possession. I told our guys that we were proud of the way they played. They played hard and they fought."
In the second half, the Alexander Central offense slowed to a crawl as they drained minutes off the clock. The Cougars methodical ways often paid off with their trips frequently ending in a layup inside after running a half-dozen screens and plays to try to get favorable matchups.
The third quarter saw Morrison sink two more baskets while Greene netted a shot from behind the arc and hit a pair of free throws. Watauga sophomore Josiah Railey also popped up with a steal and a layup as they Pioneers clawed back to end the quarter down 31-29.
Watauga made gutsy play-after-play in the fourth as Greene opened the period with a clutch shot from behind the arc to pull his team ahead, 32-21. Pryor had multiple blocks, followed by a short jumper inside — assisted by Wyatt Kohout — to re-establish a one-point lead, 34-33.
The visitors struck back, however, hitting two layups in short sequence to gain an 37-34 margin over the Pioneers.
After a few unsuccessful tries by Watauga, Keller finally answered those baskets with a critical shot from downtown on the wing to tie the game up at 37 as the home crowd exploded in cheers.
With less than a minute left to play, the Cougars were content to pass the ball around and burn down the clock, hoping to take the final shot attempt in regulation. Alexander Central got their wish. They fed the ball to Chad Lasher in the post with less than five seconds to go.
Lasher shoulder-faked one way and then spun baseline, tossing the ball up and in off the glass, releasing it just a second or two before the final buzzer sounded. To the Pioneer fans dismay the shot found it's mark, giving the Cougars the 39-37 win and the series sweep over Watauga.
"We lost on a last-second shot — one shot away from overtime," Payne said. "Anything can happen in overtime. It's no fun to lose on a buzzer beater. It's tough to swallow, but they ran a good play and got a good look and they hit it. That's basketball sometimes. But I'm proud of the way our guys fought, and the way they played. We were just one bucket away."
Up next for the Pioneers are the Hibriten Panthers (8-13, 1-6) who Watauga defeated on Tuesday, Jan. 12 by a score of 70-63. The second game in the series will be played in Lenoir on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:45 p.m.
Watauga 12 6 11 8 37
Alex Cent 14 9 8 8 39
Watauga stats:
- Maddox Greene — 14 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl
- Grant Morrison — 9 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl
- Jackson Pryor — 6 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl, 3 blk
- Wyatt Keller — 6 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl
- Josiah Railey — 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl
- Wyatt Kohout — 6 reb, 3 ast
- Davis Hunt — 2 reb
- Cole Horine — 1 reb
Alexander Central stats:
- Avery Cook — 13 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast
- Carter Fortner — 8 pts, 5 reb
- Grayson Presnell — 5 pts, 1 reb, 6 ast
- Chad Lasher —4 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast
- Luke Hammer — 3 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
- Jenner Barnes — 2 pts, 4 reb
- Andrew Fox — 2 pts, 2 reb
- Maddox Jack — 2 pts, 2 stl
