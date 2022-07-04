CARROLLTON, Ga. — All season, Appalachian FC has been on the hunt for a home playoff spot and they secured it on Saturday with a monster result against the Georgia Storm — a 5-1 win on the road.
Now unbeaten in their last seven, the Black and Gold (5-1-3) have 18 points on the year and clinched one of the top two spots in the table, ensuring they will host their first round playoff match. Sitting atop the table heading into week 10, AFC is in prime position to get homefield advantage.
However, the top seed is not theirs just yet. With still one match to play, the Squatches only lead Georgia Revolution FC by two points, meaning they need a win to secure the No. 1 spot.
Standing in AFC's way is LSA Athletico Lanier, who have lost more than half of their total games this year and have allowed 15 goals in their last three games — including seven to the Storm who have only scored 12 all season.
Meanwhile, the Revs will have a tougher matchup, even though they will be home, when they play North Alabama SC. While NASC has hung around the top half of the table for most of the season, they are winless in their last three matches and have lost two on the bounce, both by two goals.
Looking at the playoff picture, the teams are set, but the order is not. AFC leads the way with 18 points and the Revs follow with 16, but Apotheos FC is only two points off the Revs in third and NASC pulls up in fourth with 12 points. The only outcomes that are guaranteed is that AFC will host their first playoff game while NASC will not.
Appalachian FC will close out the regular season on Saturday, July 9, on the road. The first round of the NPSL Southeast Conference playoffs are scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, with each game hosted by the higher seed. The conference final is slated for July 16, again hosted by the higher seed.
