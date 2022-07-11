MCDONOUGH, Ga., — The NPSL Southeast Conference will go through the High County after Appalachian FC clinched the regular season title with 18 points on Saturday. The Black and Gold did not even have to play to clinch though.
Inclement weather meant AFC’s (5-1-3) match with LSA Athletico Lanier was delayed — which as of presstime has yet to be rescheduled amid the tight, pre-playoff window — leaving their fate in the hands of Georgia Revolution FC’s matchup with North Alabama SC.
If the Revs won, they would have taken the top spot, but NASC got to play the spoiler with a 3-2 road win that handed the title to Appalachian.
At the same time, NASC’s win means they will not have a rematch with Appalachian, who picked up four points in two outings against the Hunstville, Al., side. The three points sent them above Apotheos FC, who will travel to Boone on Wednesday, July 13, for the first round playoff game.
At the start of the season, AFC manager Dale Parker stated he wanted to host a playoff game this year. Now, he has his wish. Not only that, but a potential second round game for the conference title would also be played in Boone, should AFC advance.
The first round matchup will see a third tilt against the Locomotives, which can either be a recurring nightmare or a chance for revenge.
In two previous outings against Apotheos, Parker’s side has only picked up a single point, with the Locos winning 2-1 when they played in Boone. However, that was also Appalachian’s lone loss of the season and a lot has changed since May 14.
In the seven games since, AFC has picked up four wins and is now essentially coming off a bye week. In their last two games, the Black and Gold have outscored their opponents 8-2, while Apotheos have not scored more than two goals in a match all year. However, they do have the second-best defense in the conference having allowed only 13 goals this season.
Meanwhile, the Rev’s capitulation left them in second, meaning they will rematch NASC in the first round in McDonough, Ga. While NASC is going in as the visitors, they have taken four points from their two matches against the Revs, including the Saturday win in the Rev’s own home.
Appalachian FC’s first round playoff matchup against Apotheos FC is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Wednesday, July 13. The match will be Appalachian’s first ever home playoff game, though they did make a playoff appearance in their inaugural season a year ago, while Apotheos will play in the playoffs in their first year of existence.
