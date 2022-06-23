BOONE — A week is a long time, 168 hours to be exact, and a lot can happen. For rising Watauga senior Trey Thompson, 168 hours was how long it took to change his future.
The Pioneers running back announced his commitment to play at Davidson on Monday after a whirlwind recruitment that was a week in the making. He set his sights on the Wildcats, which helped lift a weight off the high schooler’s shoulders.
“It’s relieving. If you don’t know much about recruiting, it’s a lot,” Thompson said. “You come in as a freshman like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to be recruited.’ But then you have to deal with it. It’s too much sometimes.”
The Boone native’s recruiting story was a roller coaster of different schools and coaches pulling him from one direction to another, along with some uncertainty and rapid changes. As it continued, Thompson’s head started spinning faster and faster until the right school finally arrived.
Thompson started receiving college interest as early as his freshman year from former Appalachian State and NFL running back John Settle, who was then the running backs coach for Wisconsin. Settle would move to Kentucky in 2021 and kept recruiting Thompson during his sophomore year. The wild ride really started during his junior year.
Interest came in from Yale, but a full offer came from Bethune-Cookman before his Christmas break. By the end of the spring semester, the Boone native had offers from Marshall and UNC-Charlotte, with the 49ers especially appealing to Thompson.
Charlotte reached out right before Thompson’s track season started, bringing him in for a visit as the junior built a relationship with former Troy star and 49ers running backs coach Sean Dawkins.
“We were talking about committing, basically as soon as possible,” Thompson said. “I really liked UNC-Charlotte, they were a really good program, they’re building new facilities, a new stadium.”
Three weeks after receiving the offer, Thompson was in Charlotte head coach Will Healy’s office and learned Dawkins had left to join Memphis. Healy told Thompson to hold off on a commitment until he had the chance to see if there was a connection with Dawkins’ replacement, Cordae Hankton.
However, the “click” never happened and Thompson’s relationship with Charlotte began to wane. Then, on Monday, June 13, a new opportunity emerged.
Thompson took part in a camp at Duke the day prior, which he highlighted with a personal best 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. A coach from Davidson reached out on Monday to start a connection with Thompson that quickly ramped up. By the end of the day, Thompson had scheduled an official visit to Davidson for Tuesday.
Thompson then met head coach Scott Abell.
“He’s like, ‘To be honest, we would have recruited you harder, but we never thought we would get you because of all the other schools that are looking at you,’” Thompson said. He added that the Wildcats were excited that a recruit who had interest from schools like Kentucky and Marshall was taking the time to visit Davidson.
Thompson was now looking at Davidson as a legitimate option, but there was another hurdle to jump: the academics. Davidson’s education requirements meant Thompson had to be taking an AP class in three different subjects in his senior year, which had already been scheduled. While Thompson was slated to take three AP classes, they were only considered to be in two different subjects. So on Wednesday, June 15, saw the running back and his dad trying to get a quick schedule change, which they managed to pull off.
But then, Davidson started to feel some unease. They started asking why Thompson was still uncommitted, why an athlete like Thompson was looking at an FCS school when Charlotte had given him an offer. They wanted to double-check and see Thompson work out for themselves.
Davidson wanted Thompson to work out at a camp on the 18th, 19th or 25th. It was June 16, and June 25 was not an option due to scheduling conflicts so Thompson had 24 hours to make the call. His issue with the June 18 and 19 dates was that he would not be 100% due to offseason workouts.
“I honestly felt it wasn’t smart because my legs are dead," Thompson said.
A call from Watauga head coach Ryan Habich was what convinced Thompson to go on the 18th.
“He was like, ‘Trey, you need to go on the 18th. Regardless of how tired you are, you need to go because you’ve started to learn what recruiting is like day-to-day, it always changes. Someone could take your spot but you have an offer just waiting for you if you go and take it,’” Thompson said.
The workout was scheduled for June 18 at 9 a.m., Thompson committed to it at noon the day prior, and ended up running a 4.63 and a 4.65. He had an offer by the end of the day.
“That was the first time in my recruitment when I felt like I’m in complete control of my recruitment,” Thompson said.
He asked if there was a deadline to commit, to which Abell said there was no time limit on the offer, while Thompson said coach Ray McCartney had to play the “bad cop” role and try to get him to make a decision quickly.
The truth was, Thompson did not need much time to decide. After a Sunday of contemplation and another conversation with Habich, Thompson decided on Monday.
“The first time I saw the campus, I could really see myself playing there,” Thompson said. “It’s a really good education, their football team is on the rise as well — back-to-back conference championships. I was like, ‘This is a really good situation.’”
Before he and the Wildcats can challenge the Pioneer Football League and the rest of the FCS, Thompson still has a senior year to take on. He said he’s looking forward working about recruiting as he wants to just focus on himself and his team.
“I can actually enjoy my senior year, have a good season and just focus on Watauga football,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.