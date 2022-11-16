Johnny Miller.JPG

The Pioneers storm out of onto the field No. 65 Johnny Miller leading the way. 

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — Fifty-seven Watauga High School fall sports athletes earned All-Conference honors and four coaches earned Coach of the Year awards in the Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference.

Watauga teams had outstanding fall seasons with five of the six fall sports participating in postseason competition. Three sports — volleyball, girl's cross country and girl's tennis — swept the individual conference awards along with many athletes being selected for all conference.

Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference Awards individual winners

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.