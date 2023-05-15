BOONE — Under ideal conditions and clear skies, Watauga High School hosted the 2023 NCHSAA 4A West Track and Field Regionals on Saturday, May 13, with 40 Pioneers participating.
Hundreds of top athletes from 27 different 4A schools descended upon Jack Groce Stadium on Saturday, May 13, where Watauga and North Carolina state high school records were broken.
In addition, five Watauga athletes performed well enough to advance to states — Olivia Burroughs, Davis Hunt, Jonathan Lutabingwa, Clayo Kulczyk and Luke Wilson.
Burroughs claimed gold in the girl's pole vault; Hunt nabbed a pair of bronze results in the boy's 110 and 300-meter hurdles; Lutabingwa grabbed third place in the boy's shot put event; and Kulczyk and Wilson collected first and third, respectively, in the boy's pole vault.
A quartet of Pioneers also etched their names in the school record books on Saturday as Eli Bailey, Trey Thompson, Klaus Best and Lade Oguntoyinbo set a Watauga record mark in the boys 4x100 meter relay — recording a program-best time of 43.6 seconds.
Also of note at the meet was the setting of an NCHSAA state record in the boy's 4x200 meter relay, where Mallard Creek's team of Jayden Lee, Benjamin Black, Darren Morrison and Christian Dixon ran a time of 1 minute and 24.49 seconds.
After the 4A West Regionals, the Watauga girl's track and field team landed in a tie for 12th place out of the 24 total schools at the meet, while the Pioneer boys tallied a 9th place finish from a field of 23 schools.
The six podium finishes by Burroughs, Hunt, Lutabingwa, Kulczyk and Wilson send them to the 2023 NCHSAA State Championship Meet at NC A&T State University on Saturday, May 20. The start time for the state meet is scheduled for 10 a.m.
2023 NCHSAA Regionals
4A Girls Team Scores
- Olympic - 104
- Mallard Creek - 89
- Asheville - 54
- Myers Park - 54
- Ardrey Kell - 49
- South Mecklenburg - 43
- Palisades - 31
- North Mecklenburg - 28
- Charlotte Catholic - 27
- Independence - 24
- Butler - 24
- Watauga - 22
- Berry - 22
- Rocky River - 22
- A.C. Reynolds - 21
- Providence - 19
- Hopewell - 18
- Harding University - 15
- Garinger - 11
- Hough - 11
- T.C. Roberson - 8
- Julius Chambers - 4
- Alexander Central - 1
- McDowell - 1
2023 NCHSAA Regionals
4A Boys Team Scores
- Mallard Creek - 105
- Ardrey Kell - 72
- T.C. Roberson - 55
- North Mecklenburg - 46
- Charlotte Catholic - 42
- Olympic - 40
- Asheville - 39.5
- Hough - 39
- Watauga - 38
- Chambers - 35
- A.C. Reynolds - 34
- Butler - 28
- Myers Park - 26
- Providence - 22
- Rocky River - 21
- South Mecklenburg - 15
- East Mecklenburg - 12
- Alexander Central - 10.5
- Hopewell - 9
- Berry - 7.5
- South Caldwell - 3
- Independence - 2
- Palisades - 0.5
Watauga Individual Results
Girls Triple Jump
- 10th - Lily Stough (Fr.) 34'7.50”
Boys Triple Jump
- 16th - Josiah Railey (So.) 38'5.25”
Girls High Jump
- T-13 - Caroline Farthing (Sr.) 4'8”
- 15th - Olivia Foskey (Jr.) 4'8”
- 16th - Kayla Graham (Jr.) 4'6”
Girls Pole Vault
- 1st - Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 10'6”
- 6th - Emma Martin (Jr.) 8'6”
Boys Pole Vault
- 1st - Clayo Kulczyk (So.) 12'0”
- 3th - Luke Wilson (Fr.) 12'0”
- 9th - Santino Wood (Fr.)10'6”
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
9th - Watauga 43.60
- Eli Bailey
- Trey Thompson
- Klaus Best
- Lade Oguntoyinbo
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
13th - Watauga 1:49.06
- Olivia Kop
- Kaitlyn Darner
- Ava Doty
- Lily Stough
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
10th - Watauga 1:32.02
- Trey Thompson
- Nyle Peays
- Grant Morrison
- Lade Oguntoyinbo
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
13th - Watauga 3:36.97
- Alex Gremmell
- Jake Crosswell
- Nyle Peays
- Matthew Leon
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
6th - Watauga 10:07.01
- Gwen Anderson
- Bri Anderson
- Andriana Rink
- Virginia St. Clair
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
10th - Watauga 8:31.90
- Micah Duvall
- Sam Nixon
- Jonah Norris
- Elliott Taft
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- 14th - Sadie Buchanan (So.) 16.94
- 15th - Kara Schneider (So.) 17.60
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- 3rd - Davis Hunt (Sr.) 14.92
- 13th - Landon Smith (So.) 16.11
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
- 8th - Sadie Buchanan (So.) 48.40
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- 3rd - Davis Hunt (Sr.) 39.20
- 9th - Landon Smith (So.) 42.03
Boys 200 Meter Dash
- 10th - Lade Oguntoyinbo (Jr.) 23.51
Boys 1600 Meter Run
- 12th - Sam Nixon (Jr.) 4:52.47
Girls 3200 Meter Run
- 6th - Gwendolyn Anderson (Sr.) 12:42.99
- 10th - Janie Beach Verhey (Fr.)13:18.40
- 13th - Ellary Smith (Jr.) 13:43.71
Girls Shot Put
- 7th - Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 31'3.75”
Girls Discus Throw
- 9th - Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 92'8”
Boys Shot Put
- 3rd - Jonathan Lutabingwa (Sr.) 48'9.75”
- 13th - Carson Gunnell-Beck (So.) 38'11.75”
Boys Discus Throw
- 5th - Carson Gunnell-Beck (So.) 128'3”
- 12th - Jonathan Lutabingwa (Sr.) 118'1”
