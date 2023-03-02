BOONE — Twenty-eight Watauga High School winter sports athletes collected All-Conference or Honorable Mention awards in the Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference. A Pioneer coach was also selected as Coach of the Year for the two WHS swim teams.
Each winter Pioneer varsity athletic team had a successful seasons, with all five participating in postseason competition.
Watauga claimed conference titles in three of the five winter sports — girl's basketball, boy's swimming and girl's swimming.
Beyond that, the Pioneer girl's basketball team went four rounds deep into the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Watauga point guard Kate Sears was named NWC Co-Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, the two Pioneer swim teams swept their conference titles and sent 10 athletes to regionals, while Lauren Patterson went on to swim at states. Patterson was also selected as the NWC girl's Swimmer of the Year. Watauga coach David Gragg was the NWC Swim Coach of the Year for both swim teams.
Elsewhere in athletics, the Pioneer wrestling squad finished in third place in the conference while sending 11 athletes to regionals. Two members of the team advanced all the way to states — Palmer Smith and Trabey Shepherd.
Finally, Watauga boy's basketball landed in third place in the NWC — the program's highest conference finish since the 2010-11 season — and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four years.
