BOONE — Twenty-eight Watauga High School winter sports athletes collected All-Conference or Honorable Mention awards in the Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference. A Pioneer coach was also selected as Coach of the Year for the two WHS swim teams.  

Each winter Pioneer varsity athletic team had a successful seasons, with all five participating in postseason competition.

Sears 3

Kates Sears fires off a three point shot in a game against the Freedom Patriots on Jan. 17.
David Gragg red lights above

WHS swim coach David Gragg is illuminated by scoreboard lights as his observes his team in their first meet of the 2022-23 season.
Kiker vs Ashe HCHC

Laurel Kiker drives into the paint while playing against Ashe County in the 2022 HCHC final on Dec. 29.
Patterson breaststroke

Lauren Patterson swims the breaststroke. On Dec. 10, Patterson took first place in two separate individual events and was a member of two first place relay teams.
Anson Ross butterfly

Anson Ross’ wingspan is on full display during his heat in the 100 yard butterfly, where Ross placed 1st overall in the NWC conference.
Ryder Sullivan vs Ryder Phipps

Pioneer wrestler Ryder Sullivan (left) squares off with Ashe County’s Ryder Phipps in the 126 weight class NWC championship match.
Pryor layup

Jackson Pryor (#20) goes up for a layup over Tyler Eggars (#40). Although Pryor had a quiet scoring night, he packed the statsheet with a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with three defensive stops.

