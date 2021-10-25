BOONE — Led by Ethan Campbell and Gwendolyn Anderson, Watauga High School's top athletes at the Oct. 20 3A/4A Northwestern Conference meet in Morganton, seven boys and seven girls will compete on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A West Regional Championship at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.
Head coach Randy McDonough said that in addition to Campbell, Watauga will field a boys team comprised of Ethan Cannon, Micah Rushin, Collin Anderson, Will Bradbury, Wesley Coatney, and Roman Sibaja.
Six other girls will join Anderson in representing the Pioneers at regionals, including Rachel Cathey, Brianna Anderson, Sophie Beach, Moriah Bollman, Ava Curtis, and Andriana Rink.
(0) comments
