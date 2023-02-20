CHARLOTTE — Eleven Watauga High School wrestlers competed in the NC 4A West Regionals on Friday, Feb. 10 and two Pioneer wrestlers advanced to states-level competition the following week, on Feb. 16-18.

Watauga grapplers Palmer Smith (152 weight class, junior) and Trabey Shepherd (220 WC, Jr.) finished in second and fourth places respectively at the 4A West Regionals double-elimination competition, with both qualifying for the NC 4A States wrestling meet in the process.

