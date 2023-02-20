CHARLOTTE — Eleven Watauga High School wrestlers competed in the NC 4A West Regionals on Friday, Feb. 10 and two Pioneer wrestlers advanced to states-level competition the following week, on Feb. 16-18.
Watauga grapplers Palmer Smith (152 weight class, junior) and Trabey Shepherd (220 WC, Jr.) finished in second and fourth places respectively at the 4A West Regionals double-elimination competition, with both qualifying for the NC 4A States wrestling meet in the process.
Smith and Shepherd both broke seeding in the regional tournament, as Smith entered as a No. 7 seed and Shepherd began as a No. 9 seed, with both Pioneers finishing five places above initial rankings.
Watauga wrestling assistant coach Terreyl Williams talked about Smith and Shepherd's development that helped them qualify for states.
"Palmer has just gotten better and better throughout the year," Williams said, "and he's gotten just really good at his decision making. Wrestling is all about split-second decisions, and (Palmer) is always looking back in the corner at me and Coach Strickland. He's always carefully planning and making good decisions, not doing anything crazy to get him in a bad position."
"Trabey has the strength," Williams emphasized. "He's always had the strength. But for him, it was gaining the confidence in taking his opponent down and knowing that, for the most part, his opponents are not going to do much to him on top. They're not going to do much with him on his feet either in that weight class. Trabey really kind of makes the difference for us. He's had so many close matches, and there's been actually a number of tournaments where he's been he's gone up against the No. 1 seed and barely lost 1-0."
Smith talked about his efforts at regionals that launched him to states.
"I feel like I performed really well," Smith said. "I mean, some of these kids had better records than I did. I was the seventh seed. I wrestled the second seed in my second match and I went out there and I proved that I deserve to be up there with the best of them."
A junior at Watauga, Smith entered regionals with a 28-10 record and went 2-1 at the tournament to head to states at 30-11.
"I did the best that I could," Smith said. "Me and my cousin were talking about this. We haven't worked this hard for this long for losing to be an option. So we're not going to leave anything out on the mat. We're not gonna have any regrets at the end of a tournament, and having no regrets has been our main emphasis this season."
Shepherd was similarly proud of his achievement, describing how much he has bettered his finishing place over the years.
"My performance at regionals this year was a big improvement from my freshman and sophomore years," Shepherd said. "Last year I qualified (to regionals), but I got knocked out in the third round, so this year was a major improvement as to what I did and how well I did."
Shepherd went into regionals with a 24 wins and 19 losses, but ended with a bout record of 28-21 after going 4-2. The junior attributes the breakthroughs that he has made to the quality of his coaches.
"It's a great environment. We're a big family," Shepherd explained. "Coach (Terreyl) Williams and Coach (Zack) Strickland are very knowledgeable and they know what they're talking about. They're both state champions and can help you get better as long as you're willing to put in the work. They are willing to give you everything they know, as long as you're willing to work hard and help them out."
Smith was also appreciative of those that helped both him and Shepherd over the season.
"I just want to say thank you to all the parents who've helped support us this year," Smith said. "Packing the cooler with food for after weigh-ins and everything. Thank you for everybody that helped with the fundraising this year, and thank you to the coaches obviously. And anyone reading this article, if you've got young kids, put them in wrestling. It's the best sport there is."
In addition to Smith and Shepherd, the Pioneers sent Liam Perry, Issac Hensley, Creed Casner, Ryder Sullivan, Mike Menchu-Yax, Camden Brock, John Lantigua, Mikey Portante and Eli Greene to the regionals meet after all placed highly enough in the Northwest 3A/4A conference tournament to qualify.
"All our wrestlers did well," Williams said. "Even though we had quite a disadvantage with Coach Strickland being out for personal reasons. But I did what I could to make sure that the boys were ready and when they went out there, they went after it. We are nothing but proud of them for the performance that they had."
NCHSAA 4A States
Watauga Wrestling Results
152 WC
Zach Russo (Wakefield) def. Palmer Smith (WAT) 3-0 dec.
Palmer Smith (WAT) def. Marcus Schultz (Jordan) 9-0 maj. dec.
Matthew Foil (Lumberton) def. Palmer Smith (WAT) 12-3 maj. dec.
220 WC
James Bankston (Hillside) def. Trabey Shepherd (WAT) 15-0 tech. fall
Selwyn Davis (Page) def. Trabey Shepherd (WAT) 4-1 dec.
NCHSAA 4A West Regionals
Watauga Wrestling Results
106 WC
Dru Kerley (South Iredell) def. Liam Perry (WAT) fall 1:19
Jack Stoutenger (Myers Park) def. Liam Perry (WAT) 5-2 dec.
113 WC
Calvin Nguyen (Mooresville) def. Isaac Hensley (WAT) 15-0 tech fall
Isaac Hensley (WAT) def. Harper Thompson (McDowell) 13-0 maj. dec.
LaShaun Going (South Caldwell) def. Isaac Hensley (WAT) 8-6 overtime dec.
120 WC
Creed Casner (WAT) def. Max Pasola (South Mecklenburg) fall 1:43
Noah Murray (Lake Norman) def. Creed Casner (WAT) 11-4 dec.
Creed Casner (WAT) def. Nathan Epperly (Marvin Ridge) 5-0 dec.
Lawson Bean (Olympic) def. Creed Casner (WAT) 7-6 dec.
126 WC
Ryder Sullivan (WAT) def. Dalton Black (Marvin Ridge) 7-4 dec.
Jackson Rowling (Hough) def. Ryder Sullivan (WAT) 18-3 tech. fall
Ryder Sullivan (WAT) def. Matthew Castonguay (Providence) 5-0 dec.
Jazion Humphrey (Julius L. Chambers) def. Ryder Sullivan (WAT) 14-3 maj. dec.
132 WC
Eli Murray (Lake Norman) def. Mike Menchu-Yax (WAT) 10-2 maj. dec.
Gavin Hart (Cuthbertson) def. Mike Menchu-Yax (WAT) 3-2 dec.
145 WC
Santiago Ruiz-Diaz (Providence) def. Camden Brock (WAT) fall 3:06
Michael Deluca (Lake Norman) def. Camden Brock (WAT) 11-5 dec.
152 WC
Palmer Smith (WAT) def. Harrison Cash (Asheville) 6-2 dec.
Palmer Smith (WAT) def. Boston Duval (T.C. Roberson) 4-2 dec.
Finals: Davis Freeze (Mooresville) def. Palmer Smith (WAT) fall 2:30
182 WC
John Lantigua (WAT) def. Lucas Neims (Lake Norman) fall 1:21
John Lantigua (WAT) def. Giancarlo Evans (Hough) 3-2 overtime dec.
Nate Dahlstrom (Alexander Central) def. John Lantigua (WAT) 4-1 dec.
Ian Maxwell (Olympic) def. John Lantigua (WAT) 8-7 dec.
195 WC
Bo Schiano (Hough) def. Mikey Portante (WAT) fall 1:24
David Valenta (Charlotte Catholic) def. Mikey Portante (WAT) 5-2 dec.
220 WC
Trabey Shepherd (WAT) def. Gibson Davis (Hough) fall 2:00
Ray Watson (Mooresville) def. Trabey Shepherd (WAT) 1-0 dec.
Trabey Shepherd (WAT) def. Parker Mast (South Caldwell) fall 2:46
Trabey Shepherd (WAT) def. Eric Brantley (Ardrey Kell) fall 1:00
Trabey Shepherd (WAT) def. Malik Dalton (Julius L. Chambers) fall 1:54
Bronze bout: Truth Jacobs (Mallard Creek) def. Trabey Shepherd (WAT) fall 0:46
Heavyweight
Jonathan Hall (McDowell) def. Eli Greene (WAT) fall 1:21
Eli Greene (WAT) def. Zander Davis (Mooresville) 5-3 dec.
Frank Guzman (East Mecklenburg) def. Eli Greene (WAT) fall 4:11
