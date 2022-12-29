LantiguaVsAveryNov15

John Lantigua (Sr.) wrestles against an opponent from Avery County on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers wrestling team traveled down to Chapel Hill for the 2022 Tiger Holiday Classic — a two day tournament held on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23.

Ten Watauga wrestlers competed in a talent-filled double-elimination bracket, garnering enough points across the two days to secure 19th place out of the 30 teams that attended the competition.

