CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers wrestling team traveled down to Chapel Hill for the 2022 Tiger Holiday Classic — a two day tournament held on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23.
Ten Watauga wrestlers competed in a talent-filled double-elimination bracket, garnering enough points across the two days to secure 19th place out of the 30 teams that attended the competition.
The Pioneers finished with 59 total points, which were scored from various advancements and performances from the individual Watauga athletes.
For the Pioneers Liam Perry (106 weight class), Isaac Hensley (113 WC), Cole Kleman (120 WC), Ryder Sullivan (126 WC), Jacob Steadman (138 WC), Palmer Smith (160 WC), Cru Stoddard (170 WC), John Lantigua (195 WC), Tracey Shepherd (220 WC) and Eli Greene (285 WC) all completed in various different weight classes in the Tiger Classic.
In the 106 weight class (WC) Perry lost to Wyatt Ayers (Havelock) in the first round 6-16, garnering points from two reversals and a nearfall in the second. Perry was then eliminated in the consolation bracket by Jawanza Dickens (Northern Guilford).
In the 113 WC, Hensley defeated Carter Mulligan (Havelock) in the first round 6–4, taking points through three takedowns. Hensley was then defeated by Redmond Williamson (Northern Nash) 7-0 and was sent to the consolation bracket where he lost to Taveon Moss (Person) 2-10.
For Watauga in the 120 WC, Kleman faced Daschle Egan (Croatan), going down to the consolation bracket with 1-7 loss while earning his point from an escape. In the consolation bracket, Kleman was eliminated 0-4 by Bryce May (West Carteret).
In the 126 WC, Sullivan defeated Peyton Lott (Middle Creek) 17–1. Sullivan completed two takedowns and a nearfall in the first period, another takedown and nearfall in the second period, and a reversal and a nearfall in the third. In the second round Sullivan was defeated 2–7 by Skyler Oxford (West Carteret) to be sent to the consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket, Sullivan defeated Jacob Hogue (Chapel Hill) 18-11, completing four takedowns, three reversals and two nearfalls. Advancing further into the consolation bracket, Sullivan defeated Cole Browning (Pinecrest) 4-2 with a reversal and a takedown. Sullivan was then bounced from the tournament by Asher Yeo (East Chapel Hill) 4-10.
Steadman competed in the 138 WC, defeating Anthony Polo Cardenas (Middle Creek) 11-1 by way of four takedowns, one escape and one nearfall. After being sent to the consolation bracket by Zech Osburn (Colgan), Stedman won two more bouts against Talan Pearley (Orange) 8-1 and Wally Lutz (Northern Guilford) 8-3 before eventually losing to Aidyn Tate (Cardinal Gibbons) 2-8 despite pulling off multiple escapes.
In the 160 WC, Smith advanced all the way to the quarterfinals before his first loss. On the way to being one of the final eight competitors in his weight class at the tournament, Smith defeated Holden Noble (East Chapel Hill) 17-1 by way of four nearfalls, two takedowns and a reversal. In the quarterfinals, Smith was defeated by Brock Sullivan 2-12 despite multiple escapes. In the consolation bracket Smith, continued to perform well, defeating Christian Woller (Northern Durham) 7-0 and Honor Paxton (Middle Creek) 3-0 to reach the semifinals of the consolation bracket. There, Smith was downed by Terrence Olu Rouse (Panther Creek) 1-7. Smith finished the tournament by earning fifth place overall in his bracket.
Stoddard lost narrowly in the 170 WC first round to Dustin Maness (Union Pines) 0-2 by only a single takedown. A similar result awaited Stoddard in the consolation bracket after he was eliminated by Patrick Anderson (Person) 0-2.
In the 195 WC, Lantigua opened the tournament by defeating Victor Rodriguez (Person) 4-1 by way of two takedowns before losing to Joshua Knipe 0-10. In the consolation bracket, Lantigua defeated Elisha Roberts (Southern Durham) narrowly 1-0, only winning with an escape in the 3rd period. Lantigua’s run was ended in the consolation quarterfinals by Dantrell Williams (Union Pines) 0-4.
Shepherd made a deep run to the quarterfinals in the 220 WC, advancing from a bye in the first round and then defeating John Nieman (Northern Durham) in the round of 16 with a score of 2-0. In the quarterfinals, Shepherd was downed 1-14 by Colton Collins (Union Pines), and then in the consolation bracket, Shepherd was eliminated 0-10 by Josh Nagunst (Havelock).
Greene won his opener in the 285 WC over Michael Daniels (Northern Nash) by pinning in the first period at 55 seconds. In the second round, Greene narrowly lost to Trevquan Gary (Person) 0-1 with Gary’s only point coming from an escape. In the consolation bracket, Greene defeated Carter Herring (Union Pines) 9-2 by way of two take downs, a nearfall and a reversal. Greene’s run was ended by Joseph Hunt (South View) 1-5 despite Greene managing an escape in the first period.
The next time that the Pioneers will hit the mats will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in a home conference opener against Ashe County, and then will follow that up with a home conference meet versus South Caldwell on Friday, Jan. 6. Those competitions are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium.
