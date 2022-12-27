ORLANDO, FL. — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Watauga County resident Allen Yates — owner of Allen Yates Realty — won the silver medal for weightlifting at the IWF Masters World Championships in the men’s 60-plus, 102-kilogram weight class. Yates was representing the United States at the competition.
“I was a former wrestler in high school, and recently got involved in doing CrossFit at the CrossFit Postal gym here in Boone,” Yates said. “And my son told me, ‘Hey Dad, you should look into competing, I think you would do really well.”
Yates — a fifth generation native of Watauga County — started competing in January 2019. Since then, he has qualified for the 2020 IWF Nationals — which were held virtually online during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic — and then in 2021 won the gold medal in the Pan-American Nationals held in Orlando, Florida in July of last year.
That first-place finish at the Pan-American event helped secure his qualification for the IWF Masters World Weightlifting Championship, again held in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 10. After only three years of competitive weightlifting, Yates was selected to represent Team USA in the men’s age 60-64 division in the 102kg weight class.
“I went down to Orlando on Thursday,” Yates explained, “I rested on Friday, and then lifted on Saturday. It was crazy, there were over 900 athletes competing there that weekend.”
Continuing, Yates said, “The guy that won my section (Gurdawar Dhesi of the United Kingdom) has been lifting in this competition at different levels for over 40 years, and I was just 3 kilos off his total.”
With 65 countries being represented, Yates totaled out at 194kg, hitting 86kg in the snatch and 108kg in the clean and jerk, taking the silver medal in his age division and weight class for the U.S. team.
Yates closes out this year as the 2022 USAW Masters Champion gold medalist, the Howard Cohen American Masters champion gold medalist — having broken five competition records in that contest — and now an IWF World Champion silver medalist.
“Some people ask me ‘Do you get money or do you get a trophy?’ and the answer is ‘No, I do this for the love of the sport and for the competition,” Yates said.
As for what’s next, Yates said he will take a short break for a few weeks and resume training as he prepares to defend his national title in Valley Forge, PA in mid-March of 2023.
