ORLANDO, FL. — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Watauga County resident Allen Yates — owner of Allen Yates Realty — won the silver medal for weightlifting at the IWF Masters World Championships in the men’s 60-plus, 102-kilogram weight class. Yates was representing the United States at the competition.

“I was a former wrestler in high school, and recently got involved in doing CrossFit at the CrossFit Postal gym here in Boone,” Yates said. “And my son told me, ‘Hey Dad, you should look into competing, I think you would do really well.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.