GREENSBORO — Graduating senior Orlando Leon was selected for the North Carolina Coaches Association's East-West All-Star football game, set to be played at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on July 13.
The longtime Watauga linebacker/tight end was the only Pioneer selected, and one of two players from the Northwestern 3A/4A conference to earn a spot along with Hibriten linebacker Quaidyn Tugman.
Leon spent three seasons as a varsity football player at Watauga, becoming a team leader and standout on both sides of the ball. In his senior year, Leon touched the ball 28 times for 530 yards and six touchdowns on offense, while also piling up 29 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception on defense.
Leon committed to play college ball at Appalachian State in February, and Watauga head coach Ryan Habich had nothing but praise for the senior at his signing ceremony.
The West team is set to have a hint of homefield advantage at the home of Grimsley High School. Safety Jordan Watkins will play alongside Leon, while they will have Grimsley's Darryl Brown as a head coach. An additional High Country representative will also be a part of the game as Ashe County head coach Brian Hampton has been chosen to be a member of Brown's staff.
Leon is not the only Pioneer tabbed by the NCCA for an all-star game appearance, with fellow senior Matt Taubman set to play in the soccer equivalent on July 12.
