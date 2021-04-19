LENOIR — The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champions Watauga Pioneers football team had 10 players receive an All-Conference nod, the league announced Monday, April 19, plus one individual honor.
Orlando Leon was named Conference Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts in the 5-2 season that saw the Pioneers go 5-0 in conference play. Leon led the team in solo tackles, finished second in sacks and forced three fumbles.
A force on both sides of the ball, Leon also finished the season with five touchdown receptions and one on the ground. His 278 total yards of offense were fourth on the team.
Alongside Leon, Isaiah Shirley, Jake Gragg, Ben Myers, Grant Lawrence, Lucas Towle, Joe Penley, Carter Everett, Carlton Horine and Sebastian Best each received All-Conference recognition.
The Pioneers' 10 All-Conference players were tied for second-most with South Caldwell behind Alexander Central's 14.
St. Stephens' Zak McLauchlin was named Offensive Player of the Year, Alexander Central's Josh Abernathy was named Special Teams Player of the Year, Alexander Central's Rhyeem Craig and South Caldwell's Avery Raynor were named Conference Co-Players of the Year and South Caldwell's Marc Kirkpatrick received Coach of the Year honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.