GAFFNEY, S.C. — Watauga could have two footballs players representing their school at the Carolina Bowl showcase game in December, with seniors Orlando Leon and Carter Everett being named to the game’s watchlist.
The Carolina Bowl showcases high school football talent from North and South Carolina, pitting the states against each other in a game slated for Dec. 12 in Gaffney, S.C. at Limestone University.
Both players’ nominations were announced on Friday, Oct. 29, hours before the Watauga Pioneers won their fourth straight conference title.
Having played at both linebacker and tight end, Leon was nominated as a linebacker, while Everett slots in as a kicker. Both players said they were happy to be nominated. Both also said they were happy with the exposure as they finalize their plans to play at the next level.
Leon has an offer to be a preferred walk on at Appalachian State while Everett has spoken to a few schools about potentially playing. Neither player has committed to a university as of publication.
