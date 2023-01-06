BOONE – On Thursday, Jan. 5, App State men's basketball landed a tight win in their first home conference game, taking a 63-62 win over Coastal Carolina from a go-ahead tip-in from CJ Huntley with less than a second remaining.
Huntley secured a season-high five offensive boards on the night, though the most important came just before the final buzzer, when the junior caught a missed potential game-winner by Tyree Boykin and put it back in to give the Mountaineers (8-8, 1-2 SBC) a one-point lead with 0.9 left on the clock.
The Chanticleers (7-7, 1-2 SBC) threw a deep ball across the court, but Justin Abson intercepted the pass as the final buzzer sounded, allowing no game-winning attempt for the visiting team.
"I'm really proud of our guys," said head coach Dustin Kerns. "We responded in the first half. It was just a great college basketball game with two good teams that was back and forth — 17 lead changes, seven ties. But we made the play at the end, and while certainly there are some things we can learn and grow from, it's big to get the win."
Coastal Carolina started the evening hot — jumping to a 20-10 lead in the first eight minutes, including going 4-for-4 on early 3-point shots.
Boykin started the home team's run, then Tamell Pearson scored on three consecutive possessions to cut the lead to three. Gregory capped the 13-2 run with two mid-range jumpers, despite being closely contested.
App State held a slim 29-28 margin heading into the break.
The Chanticleers opened strong to begin the second half, taking the lead back at a score of 37-34. The Black & Gold responded with a 10-0 run, which included five of Huntley's nine points on the night.
Both teams traded buckets for the rest of the game, tying at 58 with 1:37 to play.
In a crucial possession, Boykin left his defender behind, passed it to Gregory on the elbow, who moments later dished it right back to Boykin for a wide-open three-pointer, handing App a 61-58 advantage.
Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown responded with four points in the last minute to give the Chanticleers the lead, 61-62 with eight seconds left.
"We have an ability to rally together in those situations," Boykin said. "In those moments, that's when you see what kind of team you really have. And obviously, we have a really close, tight-knit group of guys. So when we get these scenarios we're not scared, we're not worried about losing it. We had full confidence that we could make the win happen."
The Mountaineers final possession saw Gregory dish it to the right corner, where Boykin attempted a shot, but was unable to hit his sixth triple of the game. However, Huntley's hands found the rebound and laid it in with 0.9 seconds remaining.
"Well, the play was meant for my man Tyree right here," Huntley said after the game. "It was supposed to be a post-game into a pitch-back three. But (the coaches) taught me to crash the boards every time. So at the time, I went to go crash and all I could think about was 'tip it in' so that's how the play happened."
Coastal quickly looked for a deep in-bounds pass, but Abson's steal sealed the Mountaineers first Sun Belt win of the 2022-23 season.
"That's what we have talked about," Boykin said, "all it takes is one win to get us rolling. We've started off a little bit rough in the conference, but now we've got a win in it under our belt, and we'll look to keep it rolling now."
Huntley's timely put-back was a fitting finish to the Mountaineers' efforts on the offensive glass. App State finished with 13 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points, while only allowing six by Coastal Carolina.
Boykin led the team in scoring with 16 points as he made five 3-pointers, four of which were assisted by Gregory. Pearson added 12 in what could be considered his best game as a Mountaineer for the spark he initiated in the first half.
Terence Harcum posted a season-high six rebounds, and Dibaji Walker led the Black and Gold with a plus-minus of 10 for his defensive presence. Justin Abson, Christopher Mantis and Xavion Brown added a combined six steals and two blocks on the defensive end.
App State will visit James Madison on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. in front of a televised national crowd on ESPNU.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.