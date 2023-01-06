Huntley.jpeg

CJ Huntley celebrates. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE – On Thursday, Jan. 5, App State men's basketball landed a tight win in their first home conference game, taking a 63-62 win over Coastal Carolina from a go-ahead tip-in from CJ Huntley with less than a second remaining.

Huntley secured a season-high five offensive boards on the night, though the most important came just before the final buzzer, when the junior caught a missed potential game-winner by Tyree Boykin and put it back in to give the Mountaineers (8-8, 1-2 SBC) a one-point lead with 0.9 left on the clock.

