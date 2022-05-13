GREENSBORO — The Watauga Pioneers' baseball season ended earlier than they hoped when they lost to Northwest Guilford in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday.
The May 10 matchup saw the Pioneers (16-9) — the No. 26 seed in the western bracket — tasked with going on the road to take on the top dogs in the Metro 4A Conference and the No. 7 seed Vikings (21-6).
The Vikings were up for the challenge of welcoming a new foe to their house, putting up six runs in the second inning to race out to a big lead. Watauga managed to add five runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth, but an empty seventh inning called an end to the season.
While the season ended without any silverware, there were still plenty of positives for the Pioneers under first-year head coach Mike Windish.
Finishing third in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings behind Alexander Central and South Caldwell, Watauga's season saw freshman like J.T. Cook, Maddox Greene, Johnny Ray and David Dubrule step up into the roles of key contributors while establishing Boone as a near-fortress with a 10-1 home record.
Additionally, the loss to Northwest Guilford — which followed a loss to South Caldwell a week earlier — marked only the second time all season the Pioneers suffered multiple defeats in a row. Watauga also won the Classic at the Creek tournament in March, which was right in the middle of a seven game winning streak.
While they finished third in the conference based on record, the Pioneers ranked second in both runs scored and runs allowed, both behind Alexander Central. In 10 regular season conference games, Watauga put up double-digit runs five times while averaging 8.7 runs per game, and averaged only 3.9 runs allowed per game.
