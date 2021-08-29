BRISTOL, Tenn. — Less than five seconds separated Watauga eighth grader Miles Kimbrough from the top of the leaderboard on Aug. 28 in the Run for the Hills boys middle school cross country race at South Holston Dam.
Kimbrough placed third in 8:52.30, while Robinson Middle School's Hudson Clabaugh and ACTS' Bennett Hunter finished just ahead in 8:47.8 and 8:47.9, respectively.
Calvin Zwetslloot's seventh place individual finish in 9:08.2 was a big contributor in the Pioneers' fifth place team finish out of 21 schools competing. Also scoring for Watauga were Grady Gates (No. 33, 9:51.6), Cameron Nance (No. 61, 10:32.7), Brian Newmark (No. 93, 11:07.1), Silas Powell (No. 114, 11:35.3), and Remy Steinheber (No. 127, 11:53.4).
A total of 263 runners competed in the middle school boys division. The race was 2400 meters in length.
