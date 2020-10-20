Beginning with Thursday’s home football game against Arkansas State (7:30 p.m., ESPN), App State will welcome a limited number of spectators to Kidd Brewer Stadium, while prioritizing the health and safety of fans, student-athletes and staff, the Athletics Office announced on Oct. 16.
With the implementation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 169, Phase 3 of North Carolina’s eased coronavirus restrictions allows for outdoor venues with 10,000 or more seats to operate at 7% of seating capacity. This will allow for the welcoming of 2,100 fans to Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Priority for this limited number of spectators will be given to football student-athlete families, App State students and football season ticket holders. All 2,100 fans will be assigned a seat for the upcoming game, as the physical distance between seats will not allow for general admission seating. No tailgating will be permitted on the App State campus.
Tickets will be distributed according to the following breakdown:
• App State football and visiting team families – 450
• App State students (via ticket lottery) – 800
• App State season ticket holders (allocated by Yosef Club rank) – 650
• Other ticket allotments – 200
TOTAL – 2,100
Gates for Thursday’s game will open at 6 p.m. Guests will be advised of their gate and arrival time, staggered to provide the least amount of congregating as possible while entering Kidd Brewer Stadium. Markers will be placed six feet apart outside stadium entrances to ensure six feet of physical distancing while guests are in line to enter. Guests will not be allowed to re-enter the stadium if they leave prior to the conclusion of the game.
All guests must follow the 3Ws — wear face coverings, wait to ensure six feet of physical distance and wash hands often or use hand sanitizer. Violation of physical distancing and/or face covering policies may warrant removal from the stadium.
University faculty, staff and students in attendance must complete the university’s COVID-19 Daily Health Check prior to entrance.
Pocket-size hand sanitizer bottles will be given away at the East and West gates, while additional hand sanitizer stations will be positioned in the Ricks Athletics Center and throughout the stadium concourses.
Restrooms will operate at a reduced capacity to maintain distance between guests. Water fountains will not be operational. Cleaning services will sanitize high-touch locations throughout the game. In addition to face coverings, some event staff will wear face shields and gloves.
App State’s clear bag policy will be in effect for all guests.
App State Athletics, in collaboration with the Student Government Association, is implementing a student ticket lottery system on a game-by-game basis. Students are being sent an email from App State Athletics and must verify their student account to be eligible to enter the lottery. An email containing the admission ticket (for a specific seat) will be sent on Tuesday after 4 p.m. to those students who are randomly selected.
Student guest tickets will not be available during the 2020 season, and tickets awarded through the lottery are non-transferrable. Students awarded tickets will be assigned specific seats within student sections, and seating requests cannot be taken. Face coverings and six feet of physical distancing will be required at all times in Kidd Brewer Stadium.
The 650 seats for season ticket holders who have opted in for 2020 will be allocated based on Yosef Club rank. Additional details regarding ticket allocation and pick-up will be sent directly to season ticket holders in the coming days. Those who do not gain entry will also receive an email.
Concessions will be available at two locations – one in the West Concourse and one in the East Concourse, and will be operated by App State Dining Services. One location in the South end zone concourse will serve alcohol to patrons 21 years or older, operated by Taft and Harding Entertainment.
All transactions will be credit/debit only, no cash. Concessions and merchandising personnel will be following appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols. During the 2020 season, a limited menu will be available at each concessions location, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy, nachos & cheese and bottled Pepsi products. Attendants will be stationed throughout each concourse to ensure concessions lines remain socially distanced throughout the game.
App State athletics teams follow NCAA and Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 safety standards, while current team testing protocols exceed the minimum NCAA and league standards. App State Football tests student-athletes and staff at least two times per week, and strength & conditioning workouts are conducted in small groups.
(1) comment
Let's see.. Commencement, an academic event related to the purpose of the university, goes virtual for safety reasons. A football game, that is alumni entertainment that's unrelated to the purpose of the university, will be held in person with fans.
What a perfect illustration of Appalachian's backward priorities and misguided leadership. The budget prioritizes football over academics. Salaries prioritize coaches over faculty. The administration works to retain good athletic staff but just waves good-bye as all the good faculty leave the university.
The administration and BOT ruined Appalachian by transforming it from being a quality university to a degree mill. From a selective high quality university with graduates wanted by employers to an open-enrollment community college with students unable to live up to expectations.
The administration decided to leave our past association with highly ranked (academically) institutions like Davidson, Elon, William & Mary, and JMU to join a group of unranked, academically weak, degree mills like Louisiana Monroe, Troy, Arkansas Little Rock, Texas State, etc. The dramatic step down in academic quality is simply malpractice by this leadership, especially because it was all to chase a hugely expensive, fiscally irresponsible, delusional football dream.
And no, football does NOT bring in $$. It costs the university $24million every year. Yes, athletics runs a $24m operating deficit. The operating revenues are $24m less than operating expenses. It's true, just look it up at the Knight Foundation. It shows that athletics depends on a $24m bailout every year. The university spends more on bailing out athletics than it spends on the library. More than it spends on student services. Yes you read that correctly. It's true and it's inexcusable.
It gets worse because of who is paying for this bailout? It's not the fans that benefit from athletics. It's the university budget and indirectly the taxpayers.
Also, it's students being forced to pay a forced non-academic athletics fee--a tax that goes to subsidize fans' entertainment. Yes, students, most living on student loans and many facing food insecurity, are paying for $18m of the $24m bailout that benefits fans with jobs and coaches and athletics with excessive salaries.
Athletics doesn't live within its means because App's leadership irresponsibly gives it a blank check. The student athletics debt fee has increased over 200% since moving to the Sun Belt (breaking the promise that this move would not be on the back of the students). The leadership allows athletics to live off other people's money, so of course they are going to waste it on frivolous amenities. Did you know that they have gold toilets in the athletics complex? Compare that to the broken elevators in academic buildings, and the condemned bathrooms in academic buildings. Priorities.
And NO this is not normal. Appalachian's operating loss is among the largest in the country. The athletics bailout has grown 5 times faster than the academic budget!! As we face tighter budgets, it is simply irresponsible and unbelievable that the administration decides to spend more millions on athletics and spend less on academics. They should tell athletics to live within its means. Athletics is great, but they should operate like any other entertainment enterprise. Let the patrons pay for it!! Not people that don't care about it!!
Academics is a public good and part the university's mission. Athletics is not a public good and is not part of the university's mission. There is absolutely NO rationale to subsidize athletics, especially at the irrational levels at Appalachian. And this leadership choosing athletics over academics is irresponsible. This leadership has destroyed a once highly regarded university. They need to go. It may be too late, but we need to try to repair the damage.
