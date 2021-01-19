BOONE — Appalachian State Mountaineers men's basketball Head Coach Dustin Kerns announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, that Kendall Lewis has left the program.
"Kendall Lewis is no longer on our team or part of our program," Kerns said in a statement. "We wish him the best of luck with his future. This is a personal matter and no further comment will be made."
The 6-foot-7 small forward from Snellville, Ga., started seven of nine games he played for the Mountaineers this season, averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game.
