BOONE — There's no better way to get a conference schedule started than with a win, and the Pioneers girls' soccer team made it look easy with a 9-0 win against Ashe County on Monday, April 4.
"Momentum is huge. We talked about it throughout the entire non-conference schedule, we've built our non-conference for conference play, so getting the first conference win hopefully continues that momentum," Watauga head coach Chris Tarnowski said.
Watauga went 6-2 in non-conference play before hosting the Huskies (3-4-4), and their momentum showed almost immediately. Not even 45 seconds into the match, Watauga was up 1-0 courtesy of Lily Brown.
Senior Brelyn Sturgill made it 2-0 in the fifth with a chip shot with a defender draped on her. Less than a minute later, freshman teammate Kate Sears would make it 3-0 with a shot from close range.
All three of the opening goals were off assists from sophomore Katie Durham, who was already tied for the team-high with six assists so far this year. Durham seemed to do whatever she wanted all match and gave her side a 4-0 lead in the 11th minute.
"She's a good little engine for us," Tarnowski said of Durham. "She's one of those rare soccer players that is just as happy and comfortable passing the ball off to her teammates as she is scoring — very unselfish."
The Pioneers have a mantra of sorts with the phrase "two minutes," keeping players' intensity up after goals to not allow a drop off. Sears heard it and took it to heart, streaking down the left flank with the ball before firing it into the net for a 5-0 lead after just 13 minutes.
Roxy Galan-Gomez completed the Pioneers' goal frenzy in the 16th with a laser into the top of the net. The Huskies' defense had tried to tighten up all game, but Watauga had yet to give them a moment to breath.
Ashe managed to hold Watauga off for the rest of the half, but the match would not last much longer.
Maya Nelson put the Huskies on their last gasp with a pair of goals in only two minutes before Sears finished her hat trick and ended the match.
Tarnowski had one word to describe the freshman's form: "tremendous."
"She's not even in midseason form," Tarnowski said, noting that Sears had only played four games before Monday's match. "There's a whole lot of excitement for her potential and what she can bring to the whole team."
With a conference win already under their belt, the Pioneers will head to South Caldwell on Friday, April 8, and Alexander Central on Tuesday, April 12. Watauga's next home game will be against Hibriten on Thursday, April 14.
