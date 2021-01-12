BOONE — Watauga's junior varsity Pioneers boys basketball team is off to a flying start, opening their season with a 2-0 record.
"So far I am very happy with our energy and our effort. This team plays really well together and genuinely cares for each other," Head Coach Andrew Wilson said. "They all get excited when one of their teammates does something good and they all are willing to pick each other up when something doesn't go well. I have a couple of natural leaders on the team that do a great job of speaking up even before me or any other coach needs to and the team listens to them."
The first win came on the road Tuesday, Jan. 5 against the South Caldwell Spartans in a 51-30 blowout.
"In our first game against South Caldwell we were able to get a lead and build on it with our speed and defensive intensity," Wilson said.
The Pioneers were scheduled to return to Watauga for a home game against the Alexander Central Cougars later that week, however the weather was not in their favor. An overnight winter storm put the planned contest in a deep freeze, with it being rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 11.
With a few extra days of rest under their belt, the Pioneers prevailed over the Cougars in a tight, 51-48 win.
While the team has two wins in two games, Wilson said there is still some things that need to be worked out. He added that if the team continues to improve and do what it does best, the future is bright for WHS basketball.
"While I am happy with our energy, effort, and teamwork, we do need to improve our execution," Wilson said. "Much of our success has come from creating scoring opportunities with our defense. We need to get better at executing our offense when the other team has a chance to set up their defense in order to get great looks at outside shots or get it inside to our bigs."
The Pioneers have the chance to move to 3-0 against the McDowell Titans (0-2) on the road Tuesday, Jan. 12.
(0) comments
