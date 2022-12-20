BOONE — The Watauga junior varsity girl’s basketball team played back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, going 1-1 with an away loss to the Lake Norman Wildcats followed by a home win over the Davie County War Eagles.

On Friday, the JV ladies headed down to Mooresville, NC to square off with the Wildcats (1-2). Although the Pioneers lost 25-34, Gracie Lawrence led the Pioneers with 12 points, while Sarah Thompson, Chloe Weigl and Olivia Foskey contributed seven, four and two points, respectively. It was the JV girls squad second loss of the season.

3 drive

Shelby Thompson drives against the War Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 17.
1 dribble

Izzy Torgerson dribbles into the lane against Davie County.
5 jumpshot

Lindsey Sturgill releases a jump shot against Davie County.

