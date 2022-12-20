BOONE — The Watauga junior varsity girl’s basketball team played back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, going 1-1 with an away loss to the Lake Norman Wildcats followed by a home win over the Davie County War Eagles.
On Friday, the JV ladies headed down to Mooresville, NC to square off with the Wildcats (1-2). Although the Pioneers lost 25-34, Gracie Lawrence led the Pioneers with 12 points, while Sarah Thompson, Chloe Weigl and Olivia Foskey contributed seven, four and two points, respectively. It was the JV girls squad second loss of the season.
The girls returned home to play in a quick turnaround matchup the next day against the War Eagles of Davie County. In this one, Watauga ran away with the game 50-24 over the visitors — with every member on the roster scoring — propelling the team to a 6-2 record.
The Pioneers dominance started early, as they romped out to a 13-2 first quarter advantage over Davie County, as Shelby Thompson and Izzy Torgerson knocked down four apiece. Thompson would end the game with a team-high 11 points, while tying the team lead with four assists.
The second quarter was more of the same, with Watauga heading into the locker room at halftime up 25-7. The scoring load was evenly distributed in this frame — six Pioneers nabbed two points each in the second quarter. Sarah Thompson was one of the six as she went on her way to score six points, some of which came from fast breaks after her team-high four steals.
In the third quarter, Watauga truly put the game to bed, outscoring the War Eagles by a margin of 17-1 to post a commanding 42-8 lead. Torgerson and Shelby Thompson buried long-range buckets to help drive the Pioneers to the win. Gracie Lawrence was pivotal in cleaning up the glass during this time as she secured a game-high 10 rebounds.
Although Watauga let off the gas somewhat in the fourth quarter, it never appeared likely that Davie County could get back into the game. The JV Pioneer girls sent the War Eagle packing with a final score of 50-24 to advance to 6-2 on the season.
The next time the JV squad will hit the court will be on Friday, Jan. 1, in Lenoir for an away matchup against conference rival South Caldwell. The JV Spartans (0-2) and the JV Pioneers will tip off at 4 p.m.
