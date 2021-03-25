BOONE — In a rain-soaked home contest Thursday, March 25, the Watauga Pioneers junior varsity football team defeated the McDowell Titans 20-7 for their first win of the season.
The JV Pioneers lost their first four games of the year, but Head Coach Marshall Thomas said the first win is always a good win, and a great step for the young team.
The game had the makings of a low-scoring affair early, with neither team putting points on the board in the first quarter. Watauga got into a groove in the second, however, piecing together a drive before sophomore quarterback Wyatt Keller pulled off a long, 37-yard touchdown run down the sideline.
The score would be the only one of the first half, as McDowell struggled to break through Watauga's defense.
The Titans continued to struggle offensively in the third, repeatedly being unable to build up momentum and get a charge going. Meanwhile, their defense was able to hold Watauga back enough to not allow another score in the third, as the Pioneers headed into the fourth only up 6-0.
The wheels fell off for McDowell in the final frame, as both sides of the ball contributed to Watauga's win.
Freshman back Cristain Santiago was the first to put up points on the board, hauling in a pass from Keller in the endzone. After once again failing a two-point conversion, the Pioneers had a little more breathing room as they led 12-0.
Their dagger came in the form of Jackson Pryor, who intercepted a pass and took it to the house for a pick-six. Third time being the charm, the Pioneers converted a two-point conversion and had a 20-0 lead with little time left on the clock.
With a minute to go, McDowell was able to punch in a touchdown and recover an onside kick, but it was too little, too late for them to save the game.
With a win in their pocket, the Pioneers will play their season finale on the road against Freedom on Wednesday, March 31.
