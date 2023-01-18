BOONE — The Watauga JV Pioneers defeated the Freedom JV Patriots in a high-octane 66-61 overtime win on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The JV Pioneers (10-5) saw the JV Patriots (9-4) mount a second half comeback, but the home squad prevailed in extra time. Watauga utilized balanced scoring as nine of the 12 players on the roster got their names in the scorebook.
The opening quarter saw Watauga take a significant 20-8 lead, as Cade Keller and Nate Gutschall drained 3-pointers, while Orin Ellis notched five points. Keller would end the night with a team-high 13 points.
In the second quarter, the JV Pioneers extended their advantage out to a 36-19 margin — mostly powered by Paul Taylor scoring seven points, including two baskets from behind the arc. Watauga was up 17 at halftime.
However, the JV Patriots came storming out of the break as Freedom freshmen Kaden and KeAndre Davis both scored six points to help propel the away squad to close the gap, 48-40, by the end of the third quarter, which saw Keller score six of his 13 points. Brady Lindenmuth also scored four points.
In the fourth quarter, the JV Patriots hot streak continued, particularly aided by freshman Amare Williams knocking down two 3-pointers — his first baskets of the game. Watauga tried to stave off the away squad with shots from Keller and Jackson Love, but at the final buzzer the game was tied 57-57.
The JV Pioneers well-and-truly put the game to bed in overtime, however, as Love hit his third 3-point shot of the game and Keller added two baskets of his own. Watauga used scrappy defense and clutch rebounding to see off their challengers 66-61 in the extra period.
Now up to 10-5 on the season, the JV Pioneer boys will take the floor next on Friday, Jan. 18 in an away game in West Jefferson against Ashe County's JV Huskies (6-7). Tipoff for that game is set for 5:30 p.m.
