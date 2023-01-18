Cade Keller dribble

Cade Keller had a team-high 13 points against the JV Patriots on Jan. 17.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga JV Pioneers defeated the Freedom JV Patriots in a high-octane 66-61 overtime win on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The JV Pioneers (10-5) saw the JV Patriots (9-4) mount a second half comeback, but the home squad prevailed in extra time. Watauga utilized balanced scoring as nine of the 12 players on the roster got their names in the scorebook.

