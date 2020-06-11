NEW HAVEN, Conn. — App State cornerback Shaun Jolly has been named a preseason first-team All-American by one of the most prestigious organizations connected to college football.
Announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-America team includes that first-team recognition for Jolly, who is one of only two players from a Group of Five program among the 25 picks on the first team. In all, 33 different schools from eight conferences are represented on the Preseason All-America teams, with a total of 50 players selected.
Last season, as a sophomore and first-year starter on a 13-1 team, Jolly was named a second-team All-American by PFF College, which assigned him an overall performance grade of 91.7 that tied for first place nationally among 496 qualifying FBS cornerbacks. He intercepted five passes in 2019, tied for the FBS lead with two pick-six touchdowns and added eight PBUs, 45 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Walter Camp, considered the “Father of American Football,” first named an All-America team in 1889, and the 2020 season will be the 131st edition of the team.
Recently, Street and Smith’s named Jolly a preseason second-team All-American in its annual yearbook.
App State is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Morgan State.
