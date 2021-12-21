BOONE — Appalachian State cornerback Shaun Jolly was not on the field for the Mountaineers when they lost to Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, but his football career may not be over.
The day before the game, Jolly accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl — a college all-star game set for Feb. 3 in Las Vegas. Jolly will be joining fellow Sun Belt Conference standouts Jaivon Heiligh and Jeffrey Gunter — both from Coastal Carolina — among other NFL hopefuls.
The same day, Jolly declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play football,” Jolly stated in his announcement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank my family for the love and support, as well as my teammates that have become family.”
“I want to give a special thanks to the entire App State coaching staff, along with previous coaches that have had an impact on my life. Lastly, I want to thank App Nation for the support through the years. With that being said, I will be beginning the next chapter of my life and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”
In three seasons as a starting cornerback, Jolly has totaled six interceptions (with two pick-six TD returns), 25 passes defended, 112 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
In eight games this season, he delivered a tone-setting interception in a league-opening win at Georgia State and has totaled 26 tackles (22 solo) with a missed-tackle rate of only 4.0 percent, according to Pro Football Focus data. He has allowed just 19 receptions and no touchdowns while being targeted 40 times, with the long reception against him covering 33 yards.
Jolly will hope to emulate former teammate and current Green Bay Packer Shemar Jean-Charles, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021.
