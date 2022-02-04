NEW ORLEANS — 2021 was a year of changes for the Sun Belt Conference and that theme is continuing in 2022. The conference announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, that James Madison University will not only jump up a division, but do it this year.
The conference first announced the Dukes' addition in November, the final new face after Marshall University, the University of Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion University. At the time of the announcement, the Sun Belt stated that all schools would join the conference no later than July 1, 2023.
At a press conference in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Feb. 2, it was announced that JMU's official transition date for all sports would be July 1. The timing of the move allows JMU to take part in other Sun Belt schools' athletic schedules for the 2022-23 school year.
“JMU is ecstatic to be joining the Sun Belt Conference, and it’s a win-win for everyone involved that this transition will take place this July,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “Each of our sports will be a great fit for the Sun Belt and bring value to the conference while also being positioned to be successful from day one. I’d like to thank (Commissioner) Keith Gill, the rest of the Sun Belt staff and the member institution presidents and athletic directors for their hard work to make this happen.”
To join the Sun Belt, the Dukes had to move their football team from the Football Championship Subdivision — the same level where the Appalachian State Mountaineers won three national championships — to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Due to rules around the transition, the Dukes will not be able to compete for a Sun Belt title or become bowl eligible.
JMU has established itself as an FCS powerhouse since 2000. Since the start of the 2004 season, the Dukes have won two FCS national championships, played in 12 FCS playoff tournaments and finished six season sin the top-five of the national rankings. During their shared time in the FCS, the Mountaineers and the Dukes faced off 16 times between 1980 and 2008, with App State winning 12 of the matchups.
The conference's additions set it up to be a 16-team league, so some subtractions were made to make it easier to manage.
Both of the Sun Belt schools that do not have football programs — Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas-Arlington — announced their planned departures in December and January. Little Rock will be heading to the Ohio Valley Conference while UTA will rejoin the Western Athletic Conference.
Both teams will leave the conference on July 1.
