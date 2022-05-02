LAS VEGAS — Another Mountaineer is getting their chance at the highest level after former Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson was drafted with the 18th pick in the fifth round in the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
The draft was held in Las Vegas and saw 262 players selected, but Jackson was the only Mountaineer to hear his name called.
Jackson received All-America recognition from Phil Steele, PFN and PFF College during his redshirt senior season. He became the only FBS player in the 2000s with single-season totals including at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and six passes defended.
In 53 career games with 32 starts, Jackson totaled 296 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 PBUs, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one touchdown (on the return of a blocked punt in 2019 against Charlotte).
Heading into the draft, Jackson was ESPN's 12th-ranked inside linebacker and received an overall ranking of 136th.
Almost as soon as the draft ended, teams went into a frenzy to try and pick up their preferred players who had not been selected.
The Minnesota Vikings picked up receiver Thomas Hennigan, who holds the App State record with the most career catches (242), second most receiving yards (3,124) and is fourth in receiving touchdowns (23).
He ended his career with an FBS-record 65 starts, was an Academic All-American (second team) following the 2020 season and received All-Sun Belt recognition in four of his five seasons. He closed his career with 4,082 all-purpose yards thanks to work as a receiver and returner.
At the conclusion of the draft, multiple players signed deals with teams.
Cornerback Shaun Jolly — who earned All-Sun Belt honors in each of his last three seasons in Boone and was a 2019 PFF All-American — signed with the Cleveland Browns.
In three seasons as a starting cornerback, Jolly totaled six interceptions — with two pick-sixes — 25 passes defended, 112 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
The Detroit Lions headed to the App State well and signed two players: receiver Corey Sutton and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.
Sutton finished his App State career among the program's career leaders in touchdown receptions, receiving yards and receptions. He accomplished all of that in just 35 games for the Mountaineers and received All-Sun Belt recognition in each of his three competitive seasons.
A first-team All-Sun Belt selection in each of his last three college seasons, Taylor finished his App State career with 26.5 sacks to rank fourth in program history.
In 2021, Taylor recorded 7 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss while being credited with 43 quarterback pressures by PFF College.
Hennigan and Sutton were two of four App receivers to sign with teams following the draft, as fellow pass catchers Jalen Virgil and Malik Williams joined the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, respectively.
The speedy Virgil ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds during App State's pro day. He was a four-time member of The Athletic's "Freaks List" based on his athleticism — ranking first among offensive skill players in each of his last two seasons, when he totaled 1,142 yards on 36 kickoff returns with touchdowns at Georgia Southern in 2020, at Miami in 2021 and again against Georgia Southern in 2021.
Williams finished in the top five of App State career leaders in receiving yards, catches and receiving touchdowns. His versatility saw him total 23 touchdowns with one rushing touchdown and five passing touchdowns.
The success of App State players joining rosters in 2022 was a jump from the 2021 NFL Draft, which saw corner Shemar Jean-Charles be the only Mountaineer drafted, but offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil was the only Mountaineer to sign as an undrafted free agent after the selection process.
