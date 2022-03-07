INDIANAPOLIS — Looking at a potential future in the NFL, former Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson took part in the NFL Combine on Saturday, March 5, in Indianapolis.
Jackson only took part in three of the seven workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium, the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump. The 40-yard dash proved to be the highlight of his weekend when Jackson logged a 4.55 time — eighth among linebackers.
Top 10 results did not follow Jackson into the other workouts, where his 33 inch-vertical and 10-foot-5-inch broad jump put him middle of the pack.
As of the Combine, the NFL has a prospect grade of 5.64 listed for the former Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, projecting him to be a candidate for the bottom of an NFL roster or a practice squad.
“Jackson’s freestyling, downhill approach produced a spike in overall production in 2021, but also led to missed run fits and big plays for the running game,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein noted for NFL.com. “He has some talent at slipping blocks but it is usually lights out once blockers get their hands on him. His pursuit speed, combined with a lack of desired instincts, could necessitate a move to 4-3 Will linebacker, where his coverage potential and special-teams ability might land him a backup gig.”
Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor predicted in February that Jackson would be a seventh-round pick, highlighting his pass coverage ability and instincts as attributes that will have him on teams’ radars.
Jackson received All-America recognition from Phil Steele, PFN and PFF College during his redshirt senior season. He became the only FBS player in the 2000s with single-season totals including at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and six passes defended. His tackle total ranked No. 4 among FBS players on teams successful enough to post double-digit victories, as the Mountaineers won a Sun Belt East Division title during a 10-2 regular season.
In 53 career games with 32 starts, including 29 straight to end his collegiate career, Jackson totaled 296 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 PBUs, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one touchdown (on the return of a blocked punt in 2019 against Charlotte). In 2020, his first season as a full-time starter, he was the only FBS player with at least 90 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defended.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30.
