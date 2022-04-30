LAS VEGAS — Another Mountaineer is getting their chance at the highest level after former Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson was drafted with the 18th pick in the fifth round in the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
The first Appalachian State player selected in the 2022 draft, Jackson received All-America recognition from Phil Steele, PFN and PFF College during his redshirt senior season. He became the only FBS player in the 2000s with single-season totals including at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and six passes defended. His tackle total ranked No. 4 among FBS players on teams successful enough to post double-digit victories, as the Mountaineers won a Sun Belt East Division title during a 10-2 regular season.
In 53 career games with 32 starts, including 29 straight to end his collegiate career, Jackson totaled 296 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 PBUs, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one touchdown (on the return of a blocked punt in 2019 against Charlotte). In 2020, his first season as a full-time starter, he was the only FBS player with at least 90 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defended.
Jackson was one of 13 Mountaineers who took part in App State's pro day, but was the only one who received an invite to the NFL Combine. Defensive backs Madison Cone, Shaun Jolly and Kaiden Smith, receivers Thomas Hennigan, Corey Sutton, Jalen Virgil and Malik Williams, defensive linemen Caleb Spurlin and Demetrius Taylor, offensive lineman Baer Hunter and special teams stars Chandler Station and Xavier Subotsch are also hoping to hear their name called in the draft.
Heading into the draft, Jackson was ESPN's 12th-ranked inside linebacker and received an overall ranking of 136th. The Saints are coming off a 9-8 season that saw them finish second in the NFC South behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jackson joins a defense featuring standouts Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore that will be playing under first-year head coach Dennis Allen.
