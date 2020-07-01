BOONE — Incoming Appalachian State University women’s soccer freshman Jordan Grigsby was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Soccer Player of the Year on June 18.
The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
A 5-foot-8 defender from Northshore High School in Slidell, La., Grigsby is recognized as her state’s best girls soccer player and is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award that will be announced later this month.
“Jordan is a first-class student-athlete,” said App State head coach Sarah Strickland. “What attracted us most about Jordan was her consistency and how her values dictated her words, and more importantly, her actions. Jordan’s calm, competitive spirit is going to make an immediate impact on our program.”
Grigsby scored four goals and passed for 22 assists this past season, leading the Panthers (23-0-3) to the Division 1 state championship. The state Division 1 Defensive MVP, Grigsby is a four-time First Team All-District selection, the All-Metro Defensive MVP and an Allstate All-America honoree. Grigsby was ranked as the South region’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2020 by Top Drawer Soccer. President of her local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Grigsby has volunteered locally on behalf of youth summer camps and the Holy Diapers charity supporting young mothers in need. She also maintained a 3.39 GPA in the classroom.
“Jordan Grigsby was always the best player on the field,” said Matt Jacques, head coach at St. Scholastica Academy. “She controls every game she’s in, which is something special from that position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.