CALGARY, CANADA — Former Appalachian State offensive lineman is heading to the Canadian province of Alberta after he was signed by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, the team announced on Saturday, May 14.
The Michigan native took part in the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent, and will now look to make his mark north of the border.
In college, Hunter played 64 games more than five seasons at Appalachian State. During his career with the Mountaineers, he earned all-Sun Belt Conference accolades on three occasions including second-team honors in 2019 and first-team recognition in both 2020 and 2021. He made 38 starts at right guard from 2018-20 and 14 starts at center in 2021.
Hunter was one of more than a dozen Mountaineers to make the transition to professional football this offseason. After D’Marco Jackson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints, players like Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Shaun Jolly each were picked up as undrafted free agents.
The former Mountaineer joins a Stampeders side that went 8-6 in the regular season before losing their opening playoff game. The Stamps have won eight Grey Cups in their 77-year history.
