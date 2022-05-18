Baer Hunter

Former Appalachian State offensive lineman Baer Hunter has signed with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

 Photo courtesy of Courtney Phipps/App State Athletics

CALGARY, CANADA — Former Appalachian State offensive lineman is heading to the Canadian province of Alberta after he was signed by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, the team announced on Saturday, May 14.

The Michigan native took part in the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent, and will now look to make his mark north of the border.

In college, Hunter played 64 games more than five seasons at Appalachian State. During his career with the Mountaineers, he earned all-Sun Belt Conference accolades on three occasions including second-team honors in 2019 and first-team recognition in both 2020 and 2021. He made 38 starts at right guard from 2018-20 and 14 starts at center in 2021.

Hunter was one of more than a dozen Mountaineers to make the transition to professional football this offseason. After D’Marco Jackson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints, players like Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Shaun Jolly each were picked up as undrafted free agents.

The former Mountaineer joins a Stampeders side that went 8-6 in the regular season before losing their opening playoff game. The Stamps have won eight Grey Cups in their 77-year history.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.