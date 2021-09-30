BOONE — After closing out a tough non-conference schedule with a seven-match winless run, the Watauga Pioneers boys’ soccer team got back to their best with a 6-0 win against of Alexander Central to move to 2-0 in conference play.
Only two days after opening their conference season with a 5-0 win over South Caldwell, the Pioneers (5-5-4) welcomed Alexander Central (4-7-1) to Jack Grocie Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and immediately jumped out to a two-goal lead.
In the seventh minute, the Pioneers’ central midfielders linked up for a highlight reel-worthy goal. Zade Tincher passed back to Luke Hunter, who chipped a rainbow over the Cougars keeper’s head and into the top left corner.
Only a minute later, Tincher picked up his second assist of the game when he set up Ben White for an aggressive solo run to score. Up 2-0, the Pioneers stayed aggressive, keeping the Cougars on the back foot as they tried to extend their lead.
Hunter did just that when he bagged his second goal of the game in the 36th minute. His goals in the first half were almost identical to each other with the only difference being the assist on the second coming from Gabe Kop.
The final four minutes of the half saw close shots from Stryker Ward and Matt Taubman, but neither were able to make it 4-0 heading into halftime.
Throughout the game, the Pioneers made sure to play their style by controlling possession and not giving the Cougars too many looks. Alexander Central had speed all over the pitch, but Watauga’s defense — anchored by Taubman — was quick to clean up any mistakes.
“There were a couple of moments where we got caught with a quick counter attack and their speed,” head coach Josh Honeycutt said. “Against really good teams, we'll have to make sure we don't get caught on a counter attack, but overall defensively we looked solid. We were able to stand them up, make the defensive stop and then maintain possession most of the time.”
Hunter continued his stellar play when the second half rolled around as he was a key part of the Pioneers’ pressure and had a role in all three of their goals.
In the 54th minute, Hunter played a tidy through ball to Gresham Collins, who then battled through one defender’s coverage before slotting it home for his lone goal of the game. Twelve minutes later, Hunter picked up his second assist of the game, but it was Ward who got the attention for the goal.
Receiving the ball on the edge of the box, Ward looked to pass but found nothing. Instead, he fired a rocket into the top right corner of the net — an unsavable shot that gave Watauga a 5-0 lead.
Hunter capped his day by scoring a hat trick in the final minute with a free kick that bounced off the keeper’s glove. With three goals and two assists, Honeycutt was quick to praise his junior midfielder.
“A hat trick and two assists is unreal. That's just a phenomenal day no matter what level you're at,” Honeycutt said. “If he can continue to work as hard as he does in the midfield and continue to produce numbers anywhere close to that, we're gonna have a successful season for sure.”
With a plus-11 goal differential and momentum building, the Pioneers head to Hibriten on Monday, Oct. 4, before another road game against Freedom two days later. Watauga returns home on Oct. 11 to face Ashe County.
