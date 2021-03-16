BOONE — When Justin Forrest arrived at Appalachian State University in 2017, the freshman basketball player from Decatur, Ga., was not joining a powerhouse program. The Mountaineers had not been a winning team in years, with six losing seasons in a row.
Then-Head Coach Jim Fox had compiled a 30-60 record to that point in his three-years at the helm, with the Mountaineers cobbling together a 20-38 conference record. The struggles did not start under Fox though, the Mountaineers had not sniffed success since Houston Fancher led them to a 25-8 season and a berth in the National Invitational Tournament in 2006-07 and the program had not seen an NCAA Tournament bid since a blowout loss to Ohio State in the first round of the 2000 edition.
“With the program there’s been a lot of adversity, my first two years had an entirely different coaching staff,” Forrest said. “Even my freshman year I had a different coaching staff than I did my sophomore year with a couple of systems changing”
Between Forrest’s freshman and sophomore years, coming off of a 15-18 season, Fox’s coaching staff was overhauled with the hopes of righting the ship. After the Mountaineers went 11-21 in 2018-19, Fox was fired with a 56-99 record at App.
The fans’ attitude towards the team reflected their lack of silverware. In 2018, Mountaineers men’s basketball home games had an average attendance of 1,268 people, according to the NCAA. That same year, the Presbyterian Blue Hose had an average attendance of 387 at 15 home games, with a student body that was less than 1/10th the size of App’s.
Despite being a small school, Presbyterian had a successful 2018-19 season, going 20-16 and making it to the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The man who led the Blue Hose would be announced as Fox’s replacement at App on March 28, 2019.
Dustin Kerns had coached at a variety of schools before coming to Boone, from SEC power Tennessee to mid-major Wofford. His two years at Presbyterian were his first as a head coach, where he succeeded Gregg Nibert, who led the Blue Hose for more than 25 years.
“Eight straight losing seasons is what it is, it’s eight straight losing seasons and so that there was a lot to flush out,” Kerns said. “I give our players credit, I asked them to just believe in us. I asked them to buy into what we’re doing and I said, ‘If you do that, it’ll change quick.’ There’s been some people that didn’t, maybe necessarily want to do that and they got off the bus, but the bus is going to keep moving.”
Kerns said he expected his players to make sacrifices for the sake of winning, doing whatever needed to be done and putting in the hard work. This came together in one phrase that has become the motto of the Mountaineers, “Take the stairs.”
The saying has become more than something to put on a shirt, it has become the creed of the program and a testament to toughness which Kerns espouses at every chance.
“It’s a mindset, most people in life want it easy, most people in life are going to take an elevator,” Kerns said. “I’ve always talked to our team about taking the stairs ... there’s no shortcuts, there’s certainly no shortcuts to the top and so we’re gonna put the work in and we’re gonna take the hard way.”
The Mountaineers bought into Kerns, his mentality and his coaching. In his first season, the team went 18-15, they were winning again.
Kerns’ second season at the helm, however, would be one for the Appalachian State history books. Throughout the 2020-21 season, the Mountaineers, and college basketball as a whole, faced the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the team could barely muster 1,200 fans two years earlier, now they were limited to 85 per home game. Midway through the season, Kendall Lewis left the team and weeks later the team were forced into a two-week hiatus due to a COVID-19 exposure.
When they came back, the Mountaineers endured a tough end to the regular season. They went 1-4 in their final five games, with the only win coming in a double overtime contest. However, it was not enough to sink their season, carrying a 13-11 record into the Sun Belt Tournament.
“I’ve said this from the beginning in August, we have a choice we can make with all this stuff,” Kerns said. “I said ‘You guys are going to go through this stuff that no one’s ever gone through, we can either embrace it or waste it.’”
Placed as the fourth seed in the eastern side of the bracket, the Mountaineers went on a run.
To win the tournament, App would have to win four games in four days. First, they beat Little Rock 67-60 on March 5, followed by an overtime win over Texas State after being down at halftime the next day. March 7 saw the Mountaineers beat Coastal Carolina, again in overtime after being down at the half.
Then March 8 came, the Sun Belt Conference Championship game against Georgia State with a ticket to the NCAA Tournament on the line. Again, the Mountaineers found themselves trailing at halftime, and again they pulled off the win.
App was going back to the Big Dance for the first time in 21 years and the team received a hero’s welcome when they returned to Boone.
“Getting to March Madness is the pinnacle in the college basketball world as a player or coach,” Kerns said. “Growing up and watching all these Selections Sundays and coaching in it was nice, but being a head coach ... I’ve always told the players, this is the greatest show on earth ... This is where memories are made.”
Kerns said that years down the road, teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament will look back on the 2020-21 season as a “badge of honor,” that they made it though the season and won.
“It definitely was a journey,” Forrest said. “Being my senior year, being able to go to the Big Dance is definitely an experience that a lot of people wish they could enjoy. I’m just grateful that I’m able to do this with these guys.”
When the team returned to Boone after winning the conference title, they went to the Convocation Center, where Kerns stood outside of the southwest entrance and told the crowd, “We’re just getting started.”
There was no mention of the seasons with a losing record or the program’s general lack of postseason success. All that mattered then was what was happening in 2021.
“I would just say the program as a whole came a long way,” Forrest said.
