BOONE — The same day he signed a contract extension through 2026, Appalachian State football head coach Shawn Clark secured 14 future Mountaineers on National Signing Day.
Of the 14 recruits to commit to the Mountaineers by Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 are on the defensive side of the ball — four linemen, four defensive backs and two linebackers — while the other four include an offensive lineman, quarterback, running back and tight end.
A headliner for the class is Shelby's Santana Hopper — a defensive lineman who was rated as the 14th-best prospect in the state by 247Sports. Hopper had 84 tackles, 14.5 sacks and three blocked punts in his senior season alone as the the Golden Lions won a 2A state title. The three star recruit had also seen interest from East Carolina, Arizona State and Auburn.
Another North Carolina defensive lineman who signed with the Mountaineers is Clayton's Donovan Spellman. Ranked 21st out of all North Carolina recruits, Spellman recorded 15 sacks and 36 hurries as a senior while receiving interest from Boston College, Liberty and App State's Sun Belt rival Coastal Carolina.
From outside of the state, App pulled in Markus Clark from Hoover, Ala. Clark was the 56th-ranked recruit in the state and also received interest from Coastal, Memphis and Air Force. Despite the distance from Boone, Clark already had a connection to App through his older brother Markell — who played for the Mountaineers for three seasons beginning in 2017.
The final defensive lineman to be brought in was Josiah Wyatt from Buford, Ga. Wyatt won three 6A state titles for Buford and received interest from Tennessee Tech, Army and Eastern Kentucky.
With a projected hole at linebacker with star D'Marco Jackson on his way out, the mountaineers pulled in two recruits to fill out the position.
Brodrick Gooch received interest from Old Dominion and UNC-Charlotte, but the 45th ranked recruit in North Carolina opted for the Mountaineers. Playing for Hough and hailing from Cornelius, Gooch totaled 45 tackles for the 14-1 Huskies.
Out of Loganville, Ga., comes Derrell Farrar, who received interest from Coastal and Charlotte. Ranked No. 141 in the Georgia class, Farrar was among the top 20 tacklers in the state with 90 in his senior year and won a 7A state title to cap his high school career.
Of App's four defensive backs, two were teammates with Gooch at Hough and also ranked among the state's top 50 recruits.
Omari Philyaw and Ethan Johnson, ranked 37th and 48th respectively, agreed to become Mountaineers alongside top 50 Tennessee prospect DJ Burks and Florida product James Edwards.
Offensively, the Mountaineers only pulled one recruit from North Carolina in Kanye Roberts. The running back from Teachey averaged 219.4 rushing yards per game in his senior year at Wallace-Rose Hill. In his final high school game, Roberts rushed for more than 200 yards and compiled five touchdowns in a state title game loss to Hopper's Golden Lions.
In the trenches, App signed offensive lineman Chase Tillman from South Carolina. A top 40 recruit in the state, Tillman chose App over fellow Sun Belt schools Coastal and Georgia State.
App also signed South Carolina prospect Ryan Burger from Myrtle Beach. The top 30 prospect chose App over hometown school Coastal after throwing for more than 6,400 yards in his three varsity seasons. This included a 2,304 yards and 32 touchdown senior season where Burger only threw three interceptions.
Kanen Hamlett rounds out the class, hailing from Madison, Al. The tight end was ranked 53rd in the state after a standout career for Madison Academy.
While prospects were setting their plans for Boone, Clark and the team were down in Florida in preparation for their clash with Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl. Clark said the recruiting class filled "a lot of holes" for the team.
While National Signing Day is the center point for football recruiting, college recruiting classes can still grow as many players have yet to commit.
As of National Signing Day, Rivals.com ranked the Mountaineers' class at 81st in the nation and third in the Sun Belt behind Coastal and Arkansas State.
