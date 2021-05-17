BOONE — Watauga High School senior cheerleader Gracie Holman will be heading to Banner Elk for college, after committing to cheer competitively at Lees-McRae College.
Holman made the signing official on Friday, May 14, during a celebratory event in the high school's media center. She said LMC had everything she wanted in a college choice, with its reputation for a good education, location and the cheer program.
"I didn't want to go to (Appalachian State University) because I grew up here and it's always been there," Holman said. "But, I didn't want to go too far away. Lees-McRae is close, but not too close."
While Holman has been cheerleading for years, she has never taken part in the competitive side of the sport.
"I've always wanted to do it, but it was never really an option for me," Holman said. "I'm excited to start though; I've always loved to cheer and taking that next step is going to be great."
Holman said that the previous year of cheering through COVID-19 protocols will help her at the next level.
"This year has been tough for cheer, we've all had to bring our A-game 100 percent of the time," Holman said, noting that cheering through a mask has forced her and other cheerleaders to enunciate every word, be louder and bring more energy.
Holman will be joining a program under the stewardship of fifth-year head coach Sally Wimberly.
