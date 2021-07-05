BOONE — Watauga High School student-athletes Chelsi Hodges and Henry Coatney recently stopped by the Mountain Times Publications office to receive their awards for being named 2021 Best of Preps winners.
Best of Preps honors student-athlete excellence in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties during the 2020-21 school year. One athlete was selected for each sport in addition to awards being handed out for Men and Women's Athlete of the year, Comeback Player of the Year, the Community Excellence award and the Extra mile Coach of the Year award.
