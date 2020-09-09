BOONE — Appalachian State’s showdown with Charlotte Sept. 12 is likely keeping both team’s defensive coordinators up at night.
Appalachian State defensive coordinator Dale Jones and his Charlotte counterpart Marcus West both have to figure out how to stop a lot of weapons both offenses have. They have until a noon kickoff on Sept. 12 to do that.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers return from a highly successful 13-1 season that includes a fourth-straight Sun Belt Conference championship, a second-straight Sun Belt Conference championship win and victories over North Carolina and South Carolina.
It’s also the debut for first-year head coach Shawn Clark, one game removed. He was the head coach in App State’s 31-17 win over Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl, but this is his first game in charge heading into the regular season.
“It’s fun to be back to playing football at The Rock,” Clark said. “We have a quality team in Charlotte coming up here, a team we have a lot of respect for and a head coach (Will Healy) we have a lot of respect for.”
Appalachian State returns three-year starting quarterback Zac Thomas, three offensive linemen who are preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selections, three senior receivers and a stable of running backs with plenty of experience.
App State won’t have running back Darrynton Evans, who was drafted by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The Mountaineers also won’t have returning senior receiver Corey Sutton, who opted out of the season.
Charlotte has plenty of weapons of its own, even if running back Benny LeMay, and his 1,082 rushing yards and his nine touchdowns, are gone. Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds, a redshirt junior, threw for 2,564 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.
Reynolds is also a handful running with the football. He gained 791 yards and scored six touchdowns in 2019, and the 41 points he led Charlotte to score in the 49ers’ 56-41 loss to the eventual 19th-ranked Mountaineers were the most App State allowed all season.
“I had a chance to watch him in high school because we recruited him here,” Clark said of Reynolds. “He’s a winner. He’s a guy that does a great job of extending the play and he’s such a competitor.”
Thomas has a similar skill set. The senior from Trussville, Ala., threw for 2,718 yards and 28 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also rushed for 440 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Mountaineers will be missing Evans, who finished 2019 with 1,480 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.
But the Mountaineers return Marcus Williams Jr. (652 yards, five touchdowns in 2019) Daetrich Harrington (319 two TDs) and promising redshirt freshman Camrun Peoples.
“Marcus Williams Jr. has had a tremendous camp,” Clark said. “So has Cam Peoples. We have those guys who we can rotate in so they can be fresh. I think you have a recipe for success. It’s no secret that we’re going to try to run the football, and if we can keep those guys fresh we’re going to have a good season.”
