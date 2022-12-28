BOONE — Watauga High School's annual High Country Holiday Classic (HCHC) basketball tournament is set to begin today. Included are the planned schedule of games with dates and times noted. The 2022 HCHC is sponsored by Vannoy Construction Inc.
The HCHC tournament will run from Dec. 28 through to Dec. 30.
Spectator admission is $10 for a one-day ticket, while a discounted $5 ticket is available for students. A 3-day tournament pass for access to all games is $25. All games will be played inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium (main school gym).
Trophies/plaques will be presented to champions, runner-up, and an All-Tournament team.
Girls Field (12/28-12/29)
Watauga
Ashe
Central Davidson
RJ Reynolds
Boys Field (12/28-12/30)
Watauga
Ashe
Central Davidson
Apex Friendship
Forbush
Hickory Christian
Johnson County
Pine Lake Prep
Tournament Schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 28th
Game 1 12pm BOYS - Apex Friendship vs Central Davidson
Game 2 1:30pm GIRLS - Ashe vs Central Davidson
Game 3 3pm BOYS - Ashe vs Johnson County
Game 4 4:30pm BOYS - Hickory Christian vs Pine Lake Prep
