HUNTINGTON, W.V. — One day after introducing Brad Smith as the university's new president, Marshall announced they will join their old rival Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference.
“Today we welcome Marshall University to the Sun Belt Conference. This is another big day for our conference,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner. “Marshall’s football tradition and passionate fans bring a strong presence to the Sun Belt. Their natural rivals are in our footprint and make our East Division even more competitive than it already was."
The Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd have a long history, having met in football 34 times since 1977. The two were both Southern Conference foes from 1976 to 1997, and now find themselves together again.
App State currently leads the series 15-9 and their most recent battle was a 31-30 App State win earlier in the 2021 season in Boone. After the game, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said the rivalry was good for the schools and college football, adding it should be played every year.
Clark's wish coming true is part of a series of moves the Sun Belt has made with Marshall being the third school to announce a move to the conference in one week, along with Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion.
The schools — set to join the Sun Belt by no later than July 1, 2023 — are leaving Conference USA, a "Group of Five" conference considered on the same level as the Sun Belt, American Athletic Conference, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference.
The moves are some of many realignments that have come in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma’s planned move from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC, announced in July 2020. After the Longhorns and Sooners announced their move, the Big 12 responded by raiding Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida from the AAC.
After losing three members, the AAC announced the addition of six C-USA members — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas-San Antonio.
With Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion departing, C-USA is left with Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Texas-El Paso and Western Kentucky as full members. The conference does list Sun Belt schools Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Louisiana-Monroe and SEC schools Kentucky and South Carolina as affiliate members — schools primarily in another conference that has a sports program in another conference.
