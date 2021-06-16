BOONE — When Hayes Henderson graduated from Watauga High School in 2018, he expected his time playing baseball in Boone to be completed.
Heading to Guilford College, Henderson was looking forward to the next phase of his life and move on. He did just that, until the Boone Bigfoots were founded.
The Bigfoots are a summer league team that gives college baseball players the chance to play in the offseason, giving them valuable development time and helps keep them sharp.
“Whenever I played my last game at Watauga, I was really thinking that I wasn’t going to play in my hometown again,” Henderson said. “Whenever I found out about the Bigfoots, I was like, ‘Man, it’s a great opportunity to come back.’”
Henderson said he found out about the team through his father, who was asked by the coaching staff if the Hendersons could serve as a host family, allowing the players to have a place to stay during the summer.
“Dad was like, ‘Well I have a son that’s a college ballplayer that wants to play,’ and that got the ball rolling,” Henderson said. “I loved the idea of playing in Boone again, (team president Robert Wilson) ate it up and it worked out. God had a plan for me this summer.”
Not only had the Bigfoots found a second baseman, they found a believer.
“I knew it would blow up,” Henderson said. “When we came out for game one, there wasn’t a seat in the stands open. It’s been awesome.”
Henderson said playing and training with the Bigfoots has been better than his other summer options, which would have been limited to weightroom work.
“There’s a lot of guys, they’re not playing summer ball, they’ve chosen to take the summer to get bigger, faster or stronger and I think I’m at an advantage,” Henderson said. “Playing summer ball and getting at-bats, it keeps sharpening my skills.”
Going into his senior year at Guilford, Henderson said he wants to be a leader, and playing in the offseason can help him do that as he continues to build experience.
While playing in the summer has its own advantages, Henderson said the biggest aspect for him has been able to do so at home.
“There’s not many guys that can play (in the summer), and most of the time they’re paying a bunch of money and going hours and hours away,” Henderson said. “I play five minutes from my house, that’s awesome. It’s been great to be back at home and eat mom’s cooking every night.”
Henderson said he’s also helped introduce his teammates, coming from as far as California or New Jersey, to the Boone area and its weather.
“All of these boys are just like, ‘Does it just rain every day?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it does, but if you don’t like the weather just wait 15 minutes and it’ll change,’ Henderson joked.
While a thumb injury forced Henderson out of a handful of games, he spent some time as the team’s first base coach supporting his teammates and the coaching staff. However, playing or coaching, Henderson said he is happy for the opportunity.
“I couldn’t be anymore thankful, I’m really blessed,” Henderson said.
