BOONE — One of the biggest sporting events of the High Country is set to return, but it will do so in a new format for 2022. A soccer staple since 2009, The High Country Soccer Association’s King and Queen of the Mountain tournaments are fast-approaching, and are set to see some of the most competitive travel soccer teams from five states duke it out for the titles over two weekends.
For years, both tournaments ran alongside each other. However, space restrictions have continually made the event — then-known as just the King of the Mountain — a logistical nightmare.
“We have teams from five different states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Queen of the Mountain has 27 teams in it and King of the Mountain has 46, a total of 74,” HCSA Executive Director Rick Suyao said. “Last year, we had 91 total, but then we crammed it all into one weekend. It’s much easier now that it’s broken up into two weekends.”
With a limited supply of flat land in the area, and an even more limited supply of soccer fields, there are really only seven locations HCSA can use for games. The Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex can host three games at once, but one of the fields is too large for any teams under the age of 13, Watauga High School has two fields and then two fields are being set up in Brookshire Park.
Last year, Valle Crucis School was able to host some of the games, but traveling to it was just one more hurdle for teams in the tournament. Another issue Suyao pointed to was the lack of hotel space, which the split tournaments should help alleviate.
Even though they have now split into separate weekends — with Queen of the Mountain taking place May 14-15 and the King of the Mountain tournament the weekend after — Suyao said he still views them as one tournament.
“Event though it was a boys and girls tournament, we just called it King of the Mountain. This year with it broken up, it would be silly to call (the girls’ tournament) King of the Mountain,” Suyao said.
He added that for the teams involved, the tournaments are on the tail end of the travel season, giving the sides one more trophy and accomplishment to hang their hats on when the seasons wrap.
“The nice thing about it too is that a lot of these teams — especially from out of the state — they get to play teams that they normally don’t see,” Suyao said. “It’s a nice culmination for the spring season, the final hurrah and for some it’s a reward.”
Queen of the Mountain is set for May 14-15, and King of the Mountain is slated for May 21-22. Both tournaments are all-day affairs that will see dozens of games and more than 96 hours of soccer.
For more information about the High Country Soccer Association, visit www.hcsoccer.com.
