BOONE — The High Country Soccer Association has opened registration for both their academy teams and adult spring league teams.
The U6, U8 and U10 Academy programs are designed to teach kids the fundamentals of soccer and prepare them for travel soccer, while the U9-U15 Challenge programs are designed for kids who have aged out of Academy but are not ready to commit to travel soccer.
All Academy and Challenge Soccer programs will be held at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Brookshire Road in Boone. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach.
2022 Spring Academy and Challenge Fees
- U6 Academy: $65, two session per week, six-week program, begins March 8.
- U8 Academy: $120, three sessions per week, six-week program, begins March 8.
- U10 Academy: $195, three sessions per week, 10-week program, begins March 7.
- U9-U14 Challenge: $75, two sessions per week, six-week program, begins March 10.
U6 Academy is an age-appropriate, basic introduction to the game of soccer. It is a six-week program consisting of two 45-minute sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays. Sneakers or soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size three soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins Tuesday, March 8.
U8 Academy is soccer with philosophy and curriculum taught by professional licensed coaches. It is an eight-week program consisting of a weekly practices (Tuesday and Wednesday) and weekly game (Friday). Soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size three soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins March 8.
U10 Academy is more advanced than recreation soccer and is an introduction to travel soccer. It is a 10-week program consisting of practice twice a week (Monday and Wednesday) and a weekly house match (Friday). There is also opportunity for Academy matches against similar Academy teams from clubs in our region of the state (limited travel, with the opt-out option to play on some Saturdays). Practice begins Wednesday, March 7.
HCSA Challenge Soccer is a recreational league for players U9-U15. This program is suitable for all levels of experience, including first-time players or those who are not ready to commit to travel soccer. The league will be a six-week season consisting of a weekly team practice and house match culminating in an end-of-season one-day tournament. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach hired by HCSA. Coaches will follow a consistent curriculum for practices to ensure all players receive quality instruction from fun skill-building activities. Practice begins Thursday, March 10.
The HCSA's adult soccer league — featuring new title sponsor Booneshine Brewing Company — is also opening registration.
This spring, there are four levels of adult league play: Gold, Silver, Bronze, and 35-and-older. The skill levels of the players in the Booneshine Adult League range from recreational players and females of any age (Bronze and 35+) to highly competitive and former collegiate players (Gold Division).
The Booneshine Adult League is a 7v7 league played on half of a regulation soccer field. Each team is comprised of 7-10 players. If you don’t have a team, visit the HCSA website at www.hcsoccer.com and sign up as a free agent to be placed on an existing team at your requested level of play.
The registration deadline for the Booneshine Adult League is March 8, and the season runs from March 15 to early May. Each team will play a minimum of eight league games with each league having a playoff format based on the number of teams in the league. Team captains are responsible for registering his/her team at www.hcsoccer.com, as well as turning in the registration fee and team roster at the Booneshine Adult League Social before the season begins. The price is $65 per player and each player must pay before they are allowed to play. There is a strict late registration fee of $75 per player.
For more information about any HCSA Adult Soccer options, visit www.hcsoccer.com/adult or check out the Facebook page @HC Soccer Adult League.
Booneshine Adult Soccer League
- Online Registration: Now through March 8 at www.hcsoccer.com/adult
- Check-in: March 8 at Booneshine Brewing Company, 465 Industrial Park, Boone
- Team Fee: $65 per player (recommended 9-12 players per team), $75 late fee
- Booneshine Spring Adult League Season: March 15 – Early May
- Fields: Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Boone
