BOONE — App State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington is out until at least mid-December after suffering a foot injury in the Oct. 9 game at Louisiana, according to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
The injury occurred in the third quarter of the game, Drinkwitz said.
“We were hoping for the best, but after (Oct. 14’s) diagnosis, he went ahead and had surgery,” Drinkwitz said on Oct. 16. “We’ll be missing him for the remainder of the season; hopefully we’ll get him back for a bowl game.”
Harrington, who worked behind Darrynton Evans in the Mountaineers’ backfield, accumulated 178 yards on 33 carries in the first five games, including a 22-yard touchdown versus Coastal Carolina on Sept. 28, the first of his career.
Now with Harrington out along with fellow running back Camerun Peoples, who tore his ACL in the season opened on Aug. 31 versus ETSU, the Mountaineers’ backfield has been depleted from its pre-season strength.
In a Oct. 14 press conference, Drinkwitz said that true freshman wide receiver Raykwon Anderson will move to running back. Anderson rushed three times for 30 yards against Louisiana on Oct. 9 and participated in the Aug. 31 game versus ETSU, but did not get any carries.
“We do plan on playing him this year,” Drinkwitz said on Oct. 14. “He’s going to fill a role for us in the running back room and I do anticipate him getting more carries in this upcoming week.”
The injury is the second severe one for Harrington in his App State career. In February 2018, Harrington tore his ACL in a non-contact drill during spring practice, missing most of the 2018 season, but did return briefly for two games. Under NCAA rules, Harrington was able to count 2018 as a redshirt season due to playing in four or fewer games.
In other injury news on Oct. 16 from Drinkwitz:
- Senior defensive back Desmon Franklin is 100 percent after an injury suffered versus North Carolina on Sept. 21 and Drinkwitz said he should get more playing time than he did versus Louisiana on Oct. 9.
- Sophomore inside linebacker Logan Doublin will return after missing the previous two games.
- Graduate senior defensive back Willie Edwards isn’t 100 percent, Drinkwitz said, and is doubtful for the Oct. 19 game versus UL Monroe.
