BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock salvaged the night Nov. 13 by winning a second match set, but the rest of the middle school volleyball evening belonged to still undefeated host Hardin Park.
The Golden Eagles swept by the Rockets 25-11, 25-15 in the first match, then survived a Blowing Rock rally in the second match, winning 25-4, 23-25, 15-12 to secure a 2-0 Watauga Middle School Volleyball victory.
The Rockets struggled to get anything going, offensively, right from the get-go. Serves out of bounds and many falling short of the net didn’t help, nor did mishit balls on digs, sets, and spike attempts.
Significant travel ball experience was evident in the play of the Golden Eagles, who demonstrated better ball handling skills. And those skills really began with their instinctive positioning on the court in anticipation of Blowing Rock returns.
Comeback Kids
After losing the first set of the second match, Blowing Rock dug in and battled to a nail biter of a win in the second set, 25-23. That scrappy win forced a third set tiebreaker — and the Rockets' momentum carried over, but Hardin Park rallied to secure the win, 15-12.
Next up for Blowing Rock is a home match against Mabel on Nov. 17. On the same evening, Hardin Park travels to Valle Crucis.
OTHER SCORES
Green Valley vs. Bethel, 1-1
- Match 1: Green Valley won 2-1: 22-25, 25-18, 15-9
- Match 2: Bethel won 2-0: 25-18, 25-6
Parkway vs. Cove Creek, 1-1
- Match 1: Parkway won 2-1: 25-9, 22-25, 15-9
- Match 2: Cove Creek won 2-1: 22-25, 25-17, 15-10
Valle Crucis vs. Mabel, 1-1
- Match 1: Valley Crucis won, 2-1: 20-25, 25-22, 15-7
- Match 2: Mabel won, 2-1: 16-25, 25-16, 15-7
CURRENT STANDINGS
- 1 – Hardin Park 6-0
- T2 – Parkway 4-2
- T2 – Mabel 4-2
- T4 – Bethel 3-3
- T4 – Cove Creek 3-3
- 6 – Blowing Rock 2-4
- T7 – Green Valley 1-5
- T7 – Valle Crucis 1-5
