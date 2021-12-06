WATAUGA — The final week of youth school basketball in Watauga County proved to be an exciting one, as each team tried to end the regular season on a high note.
Nov. 22 saw the Blowing Rock girls continue their dominance with a 20-3 win over Hardin Park and a defensive battle between the Cove Creek and Bethel girls team. Cove Creek eked out the hard-fought win 9-6.
The same day saw three boys games, including Hardin Park pulling off the 48-34 win over Blowing Rock in a battle of unbeatens.
Green Valley won in dominant fashion over Mabel, 35-6, before Cove Creek rounded out the evening with a 44-32 win over Bethel.
After a Thanksgiving break, the teams returned a week later on Nov. 29 for their next-to-last round of games.
The Blowing Rock girls cruised to a 41-13 win over Mabel, while Hardin Park's girls team won by double digits against parkway. The Bethel girls rounded out the day with a 16-10 win over Valle Crucis.
As with the girls, the boys' games that night saw no upsets as the final brackets began to take shape.
After losing their first game of the year, Blowing Rock got back to their winning ways with a 46-21 triumph against Mabel. Hardin Park continued to show why they were top of the table with a 24-14 win against Parkway and Bethel topped Valle Crucis 43-29.
The next day saw the final regular season game of the year as Cove Creek topped Green Valley 34-26.
With most teams packed together in the standings, the final round of games on Thursday, Dec. 2, were pivotal to get favorable matchups for a potential title run in the tournament.
The Blowing Rock girls capped their season unbeaten with a 31-11 win over Parkway, while Cove Creek and Bethel secured the second and third seeds, respectively, with narrow wins.
The Hardin Park boys also kept the zero in their loss column with a 40-27 win over Bethel. Cove Creek had the biggest win of the night with a 45-9 win on the road against Mabel, while Blowing Rock and Green Valley each won their tilts.
With the regular season wrapped up, the teams now look ahead to a tournament run.
The teams are seeded in a traditional tournament format, with the highest seed facing the lowest in the first round. The girls tournament kicks off on Monday, Dec. 6, while the boys tournament begins the following day.
Due to Green Valley not fielding a girls team, the Blowing Rock girls team will receive a first-round bye.
Final Regular Season Standings
Boys
1. Hardin Park — 7-0
2. Blowing Rock — 6-1
3. Parkway — 5-2
4. Cove Creek — 4-3
5. Green Valley — 3-4
6. Bethel — 2-5
7. Valle Crucis — 1-6
8. Mabel — 0-7
Girls
1. Blowing Rock — 6-0
2. Cove Creek — 4-2
3. Bethel — 4-2
4. Parkway — 3-3
5. Valle Crucis — 2-4
6. Hardin Park — 2-4
7. Mabel — 0-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.