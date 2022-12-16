A near–capacity crowd filled Lentz-Eggers gym on Thursday to watch the finals of the middle school basketball championships. After the Parkway Patriots defeated the Blowing Rock Rockets in the girls contest, up next were the Hardin Park and Parkway boys squads.
The first quarter saw the game stay neck-and-neck as Hardin Park held onto a narrow 9-8 lead. Miller Hankins had five in the quarter for the Golden Eagles, while Kaiden Chiarolanzio led Parkway with four in the frame.
Fortunes flipped for the second period, with the Patriots storming out with 14 points in the second to go up 22-11 at halftime. Chase Watts nabbed six of his team-high 12 points during this quarter, with one of his buckets coming from a 3-pointer. Fellow Parkway shooter Chance Triplett also hit from long-range.
Both the Golden Eagles and the Patriots had eight points in the third quarter, making the scoreline 30-19.
The fourth quarter, however, saw a furious comeback by Hardin Park, scoring 16 points while restricting Parkway to five. That knotted the game up at 35-35 apiece, and the teams could not be separated in the final few minutes, leading to overtime. The Golden Eagles’ Lukas Flores had six points in the final quarter en route to his game-high 13 points.
Tight defense interspersed with a few fouls was how the OT went for both teams. Flores made a free throw while teammate Brodie Lippard hit the lone basket in the extra time to give Hardin Park the 38-36 title win.
In the semi finals matchups prior to Thursday, Parkway had defeated the Blowing Rock Rockets, while Hardin Park won against the Green Valley Eagles.
John Wilson Mills had a double-double for Blowing Rock with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Lucas Cash added eight of his own. Louie Winger, Fletcher Farris, Cullen Sukow and Joaquin Miranda-Aponte played important minutes, chipping in points and rebounds. However, the Rockets fast style was not enough, as Parkway advanced 44-22.
In Green Valley‘s game, Garvin Chauncey led the Eagles with nine points and five rebounds. Brayden Brown, Olson Critcher, Eli Lee, Jaden McInnis and Titus Hamby all contributed critical points or rebounds for Green Valley, but their efforts were not quite enough as Hardin Park continued on to the final, 51-25.
