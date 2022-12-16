Lippard drive

Brodie Lippard (#13) drives with the ball against Chance Triplett (#5)

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Hardin Park Golden Eagles boys basketball team defeated the Parkway Patriots 38-36 to become the 2022 Watauga County Middle School Champions on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Boys basketball tournament semifinal and finals photos

A near–capacity crowd filled Lentz-Eggers gym on Thursday to watch the finals of the middle school basketball championships. After the Parkway Patriots defeated the Blowing Rock Rockets in the girls contest, up next were the Hardin Park and Parkway boys squads.

Miller Hankins layup

Miller Hankins runs for a fastbreak layup after a steal in the finals against Parkway on Dec. 15.
Lukas Flores shot

Lukas Flores goes up for a shot after corralling a rebound against Parkway.
HP offense

Hardin Park run their offense against the Parkway Patriots on Dec. 15.

