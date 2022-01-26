BOONE — Ben Hale's night to remember will be one to forget for Ashe County, as the senior wing's 31 points powered the Watauga Pioneers to a 69-55 home win over their conference rivals.
Heading into the Tuesday, Jan. 25, matchup, the Pioneers (4-11, 1-3) had gone nearly a month without tasting victory and had yet to get their hands on an in-conference win. While the Huskies (8-9, 0-4) had the better record on paper, they were also sliding after losing three straight.
Between his years in the area and his father’s connection to both schools, Pioneers head coach Bryson Payne was familiar with the rivalry and what it means to the teams.
“This game lived up to all of the hype,” Payne said. “The environment was fun to play in, the guys were competing hard, it was neck-and-neck up until the end and we just closed it out.”
Watauga came out strong, immediately putting their stamp on the game with a three from Wyatt Kohout, but Ashe’s Jake Grubb took over the first quarter with eight points to give the Huskies a 14-11 lead.
When the buzzer rang to start the second, Hale took over. After only scoring three points in the first, Hale dropped six in the second while causing headaches for a Huskies defense that was also having to keep up with Wyatt Keller and Gresham Collins.
A late three from Hale and an and-one from Collins gave Watauga a 25-22 halftime lead and they never looked back.
Keller and Hale combined for 14 points in the third as the Pioneers put up 20 points, but Ashe was still hanging on. Grubb and Harrison Langdon hoisted seven of Ashe’s 17 third quarter points to keep Watauga only six points away heading into the final frame.
In the fourth, Watauga sank 11-of-14 attempts from the free throw line while punishing blocks from Isaiah Shirely and Micah Turbett set the tone on the other end. The fourth would also be where Hale did the most damage with 13 points from a trio of threes and a 100 percent line from the charity stripe.
“(Hale) played his best game of the year. He struggled a little bit in the first quarter, then he hit a couple of shots and it got his confidence going,” Payne said. “He needs to continue to keep his confidence high and continue to trust himself.”
Now with a first conference win under their belt, Payne said the win was a lift to the squad who was already thinking about their next opponents in the post-game locker room.
“That’s the kind of team I want. They’re always looking to move on and get better, even when we win,” Payne said. “We want to enjoy our wins, but we also want to continue to work.”
That next matchup is a trip to South Caldwell on Friday, Jan. 28, for the first game in a back-to-back. The day after, the Pioneers will head to Hibriten in a rescheduled matchup to close out January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.