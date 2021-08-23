BOONE — Watauga High School is searching for a new varsity baseball head coach following Ethan Greene’s resignation on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
WHS Athletic Director Dustin Kerley said Greene informed the school of his resignation after accepting a new job that would not allow him the time needed to continue coaching the team.
“Obviously, we’re grateful for the time Coach Greene spent here and what he accomplished, we wish him nothing but the best,” Kerley said.
Kerley noted that Greene’s two years in charge were challenging amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with his first season being cut short after four games and his second season being shortened to 14 games in an adjusted calendar. In his two seasons, Greene compiled a 6-8 conference record — going 6-6 in 2021 — and a 9-9 record overall.
Prior to taking the role in July 2019 following Seth Freeman’s resignation, Greene was the JV head coach and an assistant for the varsity squad. He played for the Pioneers before graduating in 2012, pitching the team to a win in the 2012 4A playoffs. After his time at Watauga, he pitched for Pfeiffer from 2013-16, setting the Falcons’ all-time career pitching victories with 27 and led the team in his senior season with 96 innings pitched.
Kerley said the head coaching position has been posted, with the hope being that a hire is made well in advance of the season.
